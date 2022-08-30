FIFA 23 Xbox leak reveals top 10 overall player ratings including Messi, Ronaldo, and more

With just over a month to go before the official release of FIFA 23, EA Sports appears to have an issue on their hands. Their flagship football simulator was apparently made playable for some players who pre-ordered the game, which has led to a massive outroar in the community.
With the full version of the game out for certain lucky individuals, leaks were bound to happen. Twitter has been in a frenzy, with people leaking ratings, stats, kits, and even the full official soundtrack.
FIFA 23 being leaked on Xbox has given fans a sneak peak at the top 10 players in the game
The FIFA community is always excited about the overall ratings of their favorite players whenever a new game is released. This is an annual process, with the best players in the world being recognized and rewarded for their performances in-game, receiving a rating befitting their talents.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have shared the top spots between them over the last decade, asserting their dominance on the virtual pitch as well. In FIFA 22, a third name was thrown into the mix, with Robert Lewandowski being the second-highest player in the game behind Lionel Messi.
However, with the latest Xbox leak, players can see that there is no top dog leading the rankings anymore. Instead, the top spot is shared amongst several players at 91 rated.
Mbappe leads the pack
Many had expected that as the featured cover star for FIFA 23 and following a stellar season with PSG, Kylian Mbappe would be the highest rated player in the game. Earlier, leaks had suggested that the French superstar would be 92 rated in FIFA 23, but the leaks showed something entirely different.
Messi has been dethroned as the highest rated player in the game
Lionel Messi, the current Ballon D'Or holder and the highest rated player in FIFA 22, is 91 rated in FIFA 23. This did not come as too much of a surprise, as he had an underwhelming first season with PSG.
As a victim of his own high standards, Messi's performances were criticized by fans and detractors alike, despite him being crucial to PSG's league winning effort in the second half of the season.
La Liga's star strikers are in the spotlight
For the first time since the days of Ronaldo and Messi, La Liga has a star-studded individual rivalry dominating the headlines. Barca's new signing Robert Lewandowski has been in stellar form, replicating the performances which earned him a reputation as one of the finest marksmen in the world at Bayern.
The Polish striker faces stiff competition from Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who was instrumental in his side's Champions League and La Liga winning campaign last season.
Both players are 91 rated in FIFA 23.
The Premiere League dominance continues
The English Premiere League is one of the most exciting and popular leagues in world football, with its popularity transferring over to the virtual pitch as well. English sides have always received favorable ratings from EA, and the trend seems to have continued in FIFA 23.
Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne shares the top spot at 91 rated. The likes of Mohammed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo are also present in the top 10.