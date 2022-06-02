“It would be a dream come true” – Karim Benzema reveals he will do ‘everything possible to achieve’ extraordinary objective after Champions League triumph with Real Madrid

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema has stated that he wants to win the FIFA World Cup with France.

The Frenchman lifted his maiden title with Les Bleus last year, playing a key role in their 2020-21 UEFA Nations League triumph. He also enjoyed a spectacular 2021-22 season for Los Blancos, spearheading them to a Spanish Super Cup triumph as well as the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Karim Benzema's overall trophy haul is already extremely impressive and he has his eyes set on even more glory over the next few seasons.

The 34-year-old spoke to Onze Mondial after winning the Onze d'Or, awarded to the best player of the season by the French magazine. He said (as quoted by El Espanol):

"I still have a lot of things on my mind. I want to accumulate titles, win one or more Champions Leagues and with my national team I obviously want to win the World Cup, it would be the apotheosis for me."

Benzema went on to add:

"It would be a dream come true, something extraordinary, and we will do everything possible to achieve it."

The Real Madrid forward will get a chance to achieve his goal of winning the World Cup later this year. Benzema is likely to make the French squad aiming to defend their crown in Qatar come November after a tremendous club season.

Overall, he has won 32 titles at the senior level for club and country. This includes four La Liga titles, five Champions League crowns, four FIFA Club World Cups, four Ligue 1 titles and many more.

Karim Benzema propels Real Madrid to 3 titles in incredible season

Karim Benzema undoubtedly ran the show for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 season. His partnership with Vinicius Jr. was also crucial to Carlo Ancelotti's side ending the campaign with three trophies.

Benzema scored twice and assisted once in two Spanish Super Cup matches to lead his side to the title. The Frenchman was a force to be reckoned with in La Liga as well. He registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 32 matches to help Los Blancos lift their 35th league title.

Benzema also finished as the top-scorer in the Champions League with 15 goals in 12 matches. He scored crucial goals in the knockout rounds to help Carlo Ancelotti's side get past the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the leading contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

