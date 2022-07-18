Robert Lewandowski explains why he decided to leave Bayern Munich and join Barcelona

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has explained that the desire to experience a new environment urged him to leave Bayern Munich and join Barcelona.

The Blaugrana announced on July 16 that they had reached an agreement in principle with the Bavarians for Lewandowski's transfer. Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Bayern Munich will receive €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons for the striker.

In a separate tweet, Romano added that Barcelona have signed him on a four-year deal, running until the summer of 2025. The contract also includes an option to extend for a further year.

Lewandowski's departure meant he stepped out of the Bundesliga after 12 years, eight of which were with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Bild, the 33-year-old stated that the desire to move to a different league has been on his mind for a while. He said (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“I wanted to play in another league than the Bundesliga, I had made that decision for a long time. But I have to emphasize that was the most difficult decision of my life.”

Lewandowski added:

“I wanted to live somewhere else, discover something new with my family. My daughter Klara will start school next year, we had to make this decision. If not now, then that would probably never have been possible. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Stating that he still has plenty left in the tank despite his age, the Pole said:

“I know I’ll be 34 soon. But I feel very strong physically and mentally. Barcelona saw things the same way. I don’t know how things will continue after that, but even 2026 doesn’t have to be the end. I want to play at the top level for many years to come.”

Lewandowski played 375 times for Bayern Munich across all competitions, netting 344 goals and laying out 75 assists. He lifted 19 trophies with the Bavarians, including 10 Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League and three German Cups.

Barcelona bolster squad further by adding Robert Lewandowski

Despite their well-documented financial issues, Barcelona have been among the most active clubs in the ongoing transfer window. Lewandowski was their fourth signing of the summer, bolstering what suddenly looks like a competitive squad.

Prior to signing the Pole, they brought in Raphinha from Leeds United. The Blaugrana also added Franck Kessie (from AC Milan) and Andreas Christensen (from Chelsea) on free transfers. They have also been linked with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and are confident of landing him as per the Daily Mail.

Barcelona will now be looking to trim their squad to allow for the registration of their four new arrivals. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club want Riqui Puig, Oscar Mingueza, Martin Braithwaite, Neto Murara, and Samuel Umtiti to depart the Camp Nou.

