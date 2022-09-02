"Media golden boy strikes again": FIFA 23 fans debate Ronaldo and Messi's potential overall ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in FIFA 23 will be two fantastic cards that players hope to have in their squads. Despite being at the receiving end of nerfs, the superstar duo will be among the highest-rated cards this year. However, many in the community aren't happy with how the ratings have been allotted as they feel there's a lack of accuracy.

Ronaldo will be the highest-rated player for Manchester United, but his overall has come down from 91 to 90. Messi's rating has been reduced by a similar number, but at 91 overall, he will continue to be one of the four footballers with the highest overall.

P⁷🔰 @MufccxiPrxince Messi 6 goals Uber Eats league : 91 rated in FIFA 23

EA Sports hasn't officially revealed the ratings, but an accidental Xbox glitch allowed some players to play the game one month before its release. While the developers quickly removed the error, several players' overalls started making the rounds on social media. While some of it is in line with expectations, others are pretty surprising.

FIFA 23 players feel that Ronaldo and Messi's overall ratings lack accuracy and fairness

Ronaldo and Messi's ratings aren't poor by any means, but some fans believe that FIFA 23 isn't rating players accurately. It was widely expected that the two footballing greats would get downgrades following their performances last season. While those predictions have been substantiated, some fail to understand why the Argentine is rated higher.

Based on stats alone, Ronaldo performed better than Messi, although the latter's team had a far better season. Nevertheless, many community members haven't agreed with the decision and have since taken to social media to express their feelings.

While players do appreciate the leaks in the ratings, a few aren't pleased with Ronaldo's pace stat of 81.

TC Cæm @camutdforever I was not expecting to wake up to huge fifa 23 leaks but I’ll take it. Ronaldo being 81 pace is a disgrace. I was not expecting to wake up to huge fifa 23 leaks but I’ll take it. Ronaldo being 81 pace is a disgrace.

Due to Messi's higher overall rating, some feel that there's a definite bias in the way FIFA 23 handles the overall ratings.

Some even feel that Ronaldo's card could cost a mere 10,000 FUT coins in the game. While that might be a bit dramatic, his card will likely be cheaper this year compared to the average prices over the last few seasons.

Dxpo @DS13455 In reality Ronaldo gonna cost 10k in fifa 23 In reality Ronaldo gonna cost 10k in fifa 23 😭 https://t.co/rMlhDE71YD

Some feel that Messi's pace stat shouldn't have been higher than Ronaldo's. However, others claim that the stats are reflective of reality, since the Manchester United forward has been faster than the Argentine in recent games.

👾 @pxrt8i @FUT23News Messi fine but the disrespect to Ronaldo is baffling. this isn’t me disrespecting Messi either, he’s just not as quick as Ronaldo. never has and never will be @FUT23News Messi fine but the disrespect to Ronaldo is baffling. this isn’t me disrespecting Messi either, he’s just not as quick as Ronaldo. never has and never will be

For some, the Argentine's rating doesn't completely reflect the poor start to life he had at PSG. While the club did get several domestic honors, they fell short in the European tournaments.

CR7 Masterclass @CR7Masterclass There’s no way Messi’s rated higher than Ronaldo in FIFA 23 after that shocking season There’s no way Messi’s rated higher than Ronaldo in FIFA 23 after that shocking season 😭

One fan feels that the receding pace of both footballers in FIFA 23 feels like a generation is coming to an end. It's widely accepted that the two superstars have now started showing signs of aging, although both continue to play at the top level.

Shaun @shaunpinto_ Damn, Messi and Ronaldo with 81 pace in FIFA 23? We’re in the endgame, boys. 🫠 Damn, Messi and Ronaldo with 81 pace in FIFA 23? We’re in the endgame, boys. 🫠

Another fan also feels that the pace rating of both footballers should be higher as the current ratings don't accurately reflect their abilities.

JR @KingSmoker_24 @FUT23News Cr7 should be at least 86 pace and Messi should be at least 85 pace 81 for both is disrespectful. Also Messi should be a cam @FUT23News Cr7 should be at least 86 pace and Messi should be at least 85 pace 81 for both is disrespectful. Also Messi should be a cam

Some feel that the ratings and pace assigned to both footballers is fair as one is much more agile with the ball. The Portuguese forward, however, is much faster in terms of running without the ball than his Argentine counterpart.

Lisandro_animal @redevils_always @pxrt8i @FUT23News Messi always has been quicker than ronaldo with the ball, that's precisely acceleration....but ronaldo is better in long sprints...So its fairs in my opinion... @pxrt8i @FUT23News Messi always has been quicker than ronaldo with the ball, that's precisely acceleration....but ronaldo is better in long sprints...So its fairs in my opinion...

The overall ratings and finer details came earlier on August 30 due to a glitch on certain Xbox consoles. This allowed some to download and play the game before EA Sports was able to fix the problem.

While the reveals have led to much controversy, it should be remembered that the actual ratings are subject to change and may not remain the same when FIFA 23 releases worldwide on September 30.

Edited by Siddharth Satish