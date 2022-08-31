FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals PSG ratings, Messi retains top position along with club mates despite poor debut season

PSG star Messi's journey in FIFA 23 will continue as the highest-rated card, but he's not alone. All such information and more were revealed earlier on August 30 when an accidental release of the game took place on Xbox consoles. Before EA Sports could patch the issue, many players had already accessed the game and leaked the ratings of all big clubs.

PSG have been an incredible team in the last few releases, which matches up to their status in real life. There are some fantastic stars on the show, with the club backed by its Qatari owner's riches. The French club managed to once again win the Ligue 1 last year, along with domestic trophies. Unfortunately, they fell short once again in the UEFA Champions League, having been beaten by Real Madrid.

PSG's squad for FIFA 23 will be pretty strong if the leaked ratings are anything to go by. There are some excellent performers who will be pretty strong in the game's meta. Despite the minor nerfs, they will undoubtedly be a fantastic side to play once the game releases.

Disclaimer: The ratings are based on the reveal of August 30. Readers are advised to wait for the official overall ratings release by EA Sports (scheduled for the middle of September).

Messi won't be the only star in the PSG's lineup for FIFA 23

Last season was Messi's first for PSG after the Argentine was forced to seek a new club following Barcelona's financial troubles. While he could help the club's domestic success, the team fell short in Europe. However, the overall squad's rating is pretty robust, and the nerfs are mostly minimal.

FIFA 23 PSG player overall ratings

Lionel Messi - 91

Kylian Mbappe - 91

Neymar - 89

Marquinhos - 88

Kaylor Navas - 88

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 88

Marco Verratti - 87

Sergio Ramos - 84

Achraf Hakimi - 84

Presnel Kimpembe - 83

Idrissa Gueye - 82

Pablo Sarabia - 81

Danilo Pereira - 80

Nuno Mendes - 80

Renato Sanches - 80

Leandro Paredes - 80

Ander Herrera - 79

Nordi Mukiele - 79

Julian Draxler - 79

Vitinha - 79

Juan Bernat - 78

Rafinha - 78

Diallo - 77

Mauro Icardi - 76

Hugo Ekitike - 76

Sergio Rico - 76

Layvin Kurzawa - 75

Dina Ebimbe - 71

(I'm not a leaker, don't take this as fact) Apparently CR7 and Messi only have 81 pace each in FIFA 23(I'm not a leaker, don't take this as fact) Apparently CR7 and Messi only have 81 pace each in FIFA 23 👀(I'm not a leaker, don't take this as fact)

If the actual ratings remain the same in FIFA 23's full release, Mbappe and Messi will be among the footballers with the highest overall. Some of the names on this list are unlikely to be there as the likes of Ander Herrera have already left PSG in real life.

Despite a mediocre season, Messi will continue at the very top, although he has received a downgrade over his FIFA 22 rating. The Argentine had a slow start to his life in Paris, which could have been a possible reason.

While the squad is not short of superstars, some exciting youngsters are among them. Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Hugo Ekitike are all top talents and could be exciting options in FIFA 23 for the career mode.

