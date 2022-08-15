Why is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 overall rating downgrade completely justified?

The ratings for FIFA 23 are yet to be revealed officially. However, leaks and rumors are already spreading with the start of the closed beta, which focuses on the ratings of the top footballers. If the ratings of the closed beta are anything to go by, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will no longer be the footballer with the highest overall in the game.

The ratings in FIFA are meant to reflect how footballers perform in real life. They are given a suitable set of attributes based on their performances. The overalls can increase, decrease, or stay the same.

Sadly for Messi fans, FIFA 23 could bring a lot of despair if the ratings of their favorite superstars do not stray from the closed beta.

Disclaimer: There is no official confirmation on the ratings yet. Thus, players should take the information with a grain of salt.

Lionel Messi getting downgraded overall in FIFA 23 will disappoint many

In FIFA 22, Lionel Messi was the highest rated card in the game following a tremendous season with Barcelona. By the time the game came out, he had completed his switch to PSG. That is where all his troubles began, as the season has been unlike anything he could have imagined.

Messi's rating in the game was always questioned by some, but many felt that he was the shining armor in Barcelona's troubled season. His move to PSG was primarily due to financial troubles, as the Catalan club failed to register him in time. A slow start with PSG meant that Messi could not get up to speed with his new club.

Messi's downgrade in FIFA 23 will be due to the slow start he had with the club. The second half of the season was better for the Argentine. Unfortunately, it also marked a period where PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League as they failed in yet another pursuit.

Messi played a part in helping the club win back the Ligue 1 title they lost to Lille the previous season. Another factor for the downgrade is the shadow left by Kylian Mbappe. While Messi did manage to rake in goals and assists, he was outdone by his clubmates, who were in far better form and shape.

Age is another factor that works against Messi. Although some veterans are at the top of the list, it is only natural that footballers' abilities and performances dwindle with age.

It should be noted that the ratings of footballers can change in the full release. If things remain the same, Messi will be the second-highest rated card in FIFA 23, a position that he will share with five other footballers. Nonetheless, it will still be a sad moment for millions of his fans around the globe.

