How to participate in FIFA 23 closed beta?

There are still six weeks left for FIFA 23 to be released, and fans are excited to see what EA Sports has in store for them once September 30 arrives. Selected gamers can get an early glimpse of the game at no additional cost and get a sneak peek of the changes being made to the game. All they will need to do is participate in the closed beta.

The FIFA 23 closed beta will provide a unique opportunity for players to get a first glimpse of the upcoming game. It will also help the developers improve the game and iron out any bugs before it is officially released globally on September 30.

Although there are certain restrictions in the beta, players can still access major areas, which will also be available in the final version of the game. Participants are also expected to help EA Sports fine-tune the product by discovering areas of concern in the game. Participating in the closed beta is relatively simple, but there's no sure-shot way to get a code.

FIFA 23 closed beta has already kicked off in limited regions

The FIFA 23 closed beta started on August 11 and will continue until September 1. It should be noted that all beta-related timelines can change on short notice upon instructions from EA Sports.

To get access to the code, players will be required to sign up for EA email notifications. Players will have to enable it from their EA account preferences to stand a chance of getting a code. There's no guarantee of obtaining a code, and it will completely depend on the player's luck even after they turn on notifications.

Players should also be aware that the FIFA 23 closed beta will be limited to particular regions. Currently, the UK and USA are the only two regions with access to the beta. However, EA Sports could look to expand it to more areas as the beta progresses.

Platforms have been an important focus of the discussion around FIFA 23, with EA Sports finally bringing cross-play to the game. This will enable players on console and PC to play with one another on a unified server (PC players will have a different market). One positive thing about the closed beta is that most major platforms have been kept in the loop.

As for the closed beta, it won't be available to PC players, which will come as a disappointment to some. It's unclear why EA Sports has decided to keep PC out of the closed beta. Including PC would have been a good move since they're finally getting a current-gen upgrade with the addition of HyperMotion 2. Users who will be playing the game on the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia have also been kept out of the loop.

While all the modes aren't available in the beta, players can still test the single and multiplayer modes of the game. If a player gets a FIFA 23 access code, it will be through a mail sent to their registered email address. The code cannot be shared, and only the user who gets the code will be able to try out the beta.

It remains to be seen whether the closed beta will be extended to more regions and platforms in the future. EA Sports will also have to ensure that the issues present at the launch of FIFA 22 aren't repeated. The game launches globally on September 30, with three days of early access for EA Play and Ultimate Edition owners.

