FIFA 23 first look trailer details: Release date, different editions, and more

It is July 20, and the first look trailer for FIFA 23 has premiered worldwide. The 150-second trailer revealed some truly remarkable things that have fans excited. More importantly, the game is now open for pre-orders, and the release date has also been revealed.

FIFA 23 will be the last franchise entry with the iconic name. Due to an expiring contract, the series will undergo a significant rebrand next year, so this could be an emotional moment for hardcore fans.

The talk of the town is the new HyperMotion 2 technology that will be coming to the game. However, there is more to this upcoming title. Here is everything known about the game so far.

FIFA 23 is up for pre-order and making its debut in a new digital store

FIFA 23 will be available on all major platforms, including Google Stadia. The next-generation versions will be available on both the PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS, and it will be interesting to see how HyperMotion 2 shapes up on those devices.

There is some good news for PC fans as well, as the game is available for pre-order on Steam. Additionally, it makes its debut on the Epic Games Store. PC players now have more options with two different editions to pick from - Standard and Ultimate.

FIFA 23 will officially be released across all major platforms on September 30, 2022. Those who will get the Standard Edition will have to shell out $69.99, a $10 increase compared to FIFA 22.

The Ultimate Edition is available for $89.99 and has increased by $10, just like the other one. The extra cost has several benefits, including the following:

72 hours of early access starting September 27

Players can access all the modes

All existing subscribers of EA Play will have a trial period of 10 hours. They will also get an additional discount of 10% irrespective of the edition they choose

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 will come with 4600 FIFA points, which will be the game's premium currency. These currencies can be used to unlock different packs and get new items. However, some special footballer items are exclusive to the Ultimate Edition only.

All eyes will also be on a possible World Cup-themed event in the future, which was shown for a mild moment in the trailer. It will be interesting to see how much of an improvement HyperMotion 2 will be, compared to last year.

