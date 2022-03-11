Why Dying Light 2 running at 60 FPS on Xbox Series XlS is major success for both fans and Techland

Dying Light 2 was one of the biggest launches in 2022, and despite its ability to replicate the success of its predecessor, the game has suffered from performance issues. However, Techland has been proactive and has constantly sent out patches for all major platforms where the game is available. Based on the official notes of the latest patch, both next-generation consoles of Xbox have now received major boosts.

Xbox Series X received a new "Balanced Mode", which locks at 60 FPS at a presumably higher resolution compared to Performance Mode.



Getting a smooth number of frames for any video game is quite important. Of course, it is of great significance in a game like Dying Light 2, with major elements of movement and parkour among other things. However, it's accepted in the general sense that any video game should visually run smoothly. This has finally been achieved for the title with the latest 1.2.0 patch that is now live.

Techland pushed out a 1.2.0 patch that primarily focuses on improving the performance of Dying Light 2 on the two next-generation consoles.

The game will now be running at 60 FPS in the performance mode on Series S. On Series X, the game has a new Balanced mode that will run locked at 60 FPS at a probable higher resolution on the more powerful version. In addition, both consoles have got fixes to make the game more stable when it runs.

This set of changes is quite important as even a great game with fluctuating FPS can be a problem. For example, FromSoftware's Elden Ring was criticized when stutters were present in the game at release. However, it's unlikely that Dying Light 2 will suffer from stutters or freezes with the new FPS lock.

Many games are yet to venture into the realm of 120 FPS due to the associated technological limitations. However, 60 FPS is standard today, and it feels unacceptable if a next-generation console is unable to run it at that framerate.

Interestingly, the difference between 30 FPS and 60 FPS is more noticeable than the jump from 60 to 120. However, many fans have also admitted that the minor difference in resolution is often harder to catch (with other parameters constant).

While the game couldn't run on 60 FPS consistently earlier, fans did question the capabilities of Microsoft's consoles. However, the latest patch clarifies that it was simply an issue of optimization rather than the hardware's capabilities.

Additionally, 60 FPS display devices, even at 4K, is the norm in the market. Therefore, the latest patch will allow players to run the game at the previous resolution if their hardware (display devices and Xbox) permits.

Chris @QuickResumer @klobrille Been waiting for this patch. The performance issues were the only thing holding me back. @klobrille Been waiting for this patch. The performance issues were the only thing holding me back.

Most importantly, many within the community have responded positively to the latest patch. According to them, the performance issues were holding them back from playing the game.

The Series S running it at 60 FPS in performance mode is an important statement. Unfortunately, the console has often been criticized on social media due to its relatively weaker hardware. However, Techland has proven that the bargain console is more than able to hold its own when it comes to running the latest games.

MGS_ 2014 @MGS22472439 🏻 🏻 🏻 @DyingLightGame 60 FPS on Series S? Now you did it!! And I have to say. Early that many devs and games that is out for a long time. Congrats!! You really deserve all the praise from the community. @DyingLightGame 60 FPS on Series S? Now you did it!! And I have to say. Early that many devs and games that is out for a long time. Congrats!! You really deserve all the praise from the community. 👊🏻👏🏻👏🏻

One can argue that 30 FPS may not be poor in the larger context. However, Dying Light 2 running at 60 FPS feels proper and comfortable, given today's standards. The game locking in a steady 60 FPS on the Series X will also mean that there will be no stuttering or freezes that irritate fans.

