FIFA 23: Why Kylian Mbappe could be the best footballer in the game

Kylian Mbappe and FIFA 23 already have a strong partnership, given that the former is one of the two poster stars of the upcoming game.

The Frenchman has taken the world by storm, and his abilities have been perfectly reflected in the games. He has been arguably one of the best players in FIFA 22, and this year might see him move to the next level.

FIFA 23 will be one of the most realistic simulators for the game of football/soccer. Over the years, the series has been one of the most iconic in the world of video games as it has entertained millions of fans.

While ratings are yet to be revealed, one can make an educated guess about how good Mbappe can be in the game. Much of it is due to his performances in the real world and how ratings and other abilities reflect in the game.

Pace, finishing, skills - Kylian Mbappe will be a complete package in FIFA 23

Kylian Mbappe's greatest strength is the way he can combine extreme pace with agility and quality finishing. Traditionally, his cards have been vital in areas that fit very well with the game's meta.

Many have predicted that Mbappe could be the highest-rated card in FIFA 23. He was rated at 91 in FIFA 22, which made him the third-highest rated card last year.

Since then, the Frenchman has played the biggest role in helping PSG win Ligue 1. Although the club fell short once again in their UEFA Champions League pursuit, Mbappe did all he could. There's nothing that warrants why he should get a downgrade in his rating. Instead, an increase in rating seems to be a possible, an outcome that would result in him getting an upgrade in stats.

Coming back to the game, Kylian Mbappe will once again have some vital stats that will go well with the meta. Last year, his base card was considered the most meta among all, further enhanced by the unique cards that were part of the event.

His biggest strength will be his pace, as Mbappe has traditionally boasted great sprint speed and acceleration. Cards with high pace have always worked well in the meta, and when it comes to Mbappe, there will be no shortage of them.

He's not just fast, as his excellent finishing makes him extremely lethal in front of the goal. His pace and finishing combination makes him a must-have on any team. Mbappe usually boasts 5-star skill moves and a strong, weak foot. A strong weak foot makes him good on both feet, and players don't have to worry too much about it.

Dribbling has been a critical element in FIFA over the years and it will be no different in the upcoming game. When one mixes Mbappe's pace, finishing, and dribbling, it will create a great concoction in FIFA 23.

SPORTbible @sportbible Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 🚨 Leak claims Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated player on FIFA 23 https://t.co/zoHGQWF5Bp

Players will have to wait until September for the ratings of players to be revealed. It will then become known just how good Kylian Mbappe will be in FIFA 23, but his chances of becoming a solid option in the game seems like a no-brainer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far