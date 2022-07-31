5 footballers who could be the fastest player in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is almost upon us, and the hype for the new ratings has already begun. Every year before the release of the new FIFA title, EA Sports will gradually reveal details about the game. This includes player ratings, which vary depending on the player's performance during the recently concluded season.

Pace is probably the most important statistic when it comes to how good a player is in FIFA. The mechanics of the game notoriously favor pace as the meta every year. The faster the player is, the more effective he is in-game. With the release of FIFA 23 just around the corner, there have been speculations about who the quickest player in the game will be.

Speed demons who are contenders for the title of FIFA 23's fastest player

5) Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez has been one of the most prolific defenders in Serie A (Image via Getty)

It is rather surprising that Theo Hernandez is just 24 years old. The French left-back has already had a wonderful career, representing and winning silverware with Real Madrid and AC Milan at the highest professional level.

Since arriving in Milan in 2019, Theo has improved exponentially as a footballer and has become one of the best players in his position. He is also one of the fastest footballers in the world.

Boasting a 93 pace rating in FIFA 22, Theo Hernandez could potentially be even quicker in FIFA 23. He had a spectacular 2021/22 season with AC Milan and was instrumental in their success as they won the Serie A title. His inclusion in this list is no surprise to anyone who has seen him play and witnessed his scorching runs down the left flank.

4) Adama Traore

Adama Traore is set to return to Wolves this season (Image via Getty)

Despite not being a world-class talent on par with the other names on this list, Adama Traore is definitely one of the fastest players in the world of football.

The Spaniard has impressed many with his rapid and physical approach to the attacking aspect of the beautiful game. Bursting down the right flank, Adama is a menace for any defense to deal with and has proven to be a threat time and again.

With his recent loan move from Wolves to FC Barcelona coming to an end, Traore is bound to get an overall rating upgrade in the upcoming game. With a pace rating of 96 in FIFA 22, Adama is already one of the fastest players in the game. Simply retaining his current pace rating would make him a contender for the fastest player in FIFA 23.

3) Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is one of the most exciting young talents in football (Image via bayernstrikes.com)

Alphonso Davies has developed from a promising young talent to one of the best defensive players in world football. The Canadian left-back has made a name for himself at Bayern Munich with his rapid and flashy playstyle down the wing.

Davies is one of the quickest players in FIFA 22, with a pace rating of 96. Despite being injured for the second half of the season, he had a successful stint for club and country and was included in the Bundesliga FIFA team of the season.

At the very least, Davies should retain his rating in FIFA 23, which would undoubtedly make him one of the quickest players in the game. As an avid fan of the video game franchise who regularly streams on Twitch, Davies will be just as excited about his stats as the rest of the player base.

2) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius has started to realize his potential as one of the top talents in football (Image via Getty)

Vinicius Jr. was one of the key players in Real Madrid's incredible 2021/22 season. The Brazilian had over 40 goal contributions as his team went on to win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

Coordinating effortlessly with Karim Benzema, Vinicius was an ever-present threat to defenders down the left flank of Madrid's attack. He is one of the fastest players in the world, as well as in FIFA 22, with a pace rating of 95.

With the stellar season that he has had and the fact that he is one of the game's ambassadors for FIFA 23, he will surely get a massive overall rating boost in the upcoming game. If that boost translates even slightly to his pace stats, he will undoubtedly be a candidate for the fastest player in the game.

1) Kylian Mbappe

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is the cover star for FIFA 23 (Image via Getty)

As the featured cover star for FIFA 23, it is no surprise that Kylian Mbappe tops this list of prospects. He has had a successful season with PSG and the French national team and could potentially get his overall rating upgraded in FIFA 23.

The Frenchman is the fastest player in FIFA 22, with a pace rating of 97. Not only is he one of the best players in world football, but he is also one of the best and highest-rated players in the game. With an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 22, many believe he could be the highest-rated player in FIFA 23 if he gets a boost.

Even without an upgrade, retaining his current stats would still land him at the top of the pile when it comes to pace ratings. FIFA 23 looks set to be another year of Kylian Mbappe's dominance on the virtual field.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

