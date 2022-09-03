5 footballers in FIFA 23 who could be better than Lionel Messi in-game

The recent FIFA 23 glitch on Xbox has revealed the top-rated players in the game, confirming that Lionel Messi is no longer the best and will share the top spot with four other footballers.

Leaks suggest that Messi will be rated 91 in FIFA 23, along with Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne. This means that the Argentine maestro will receive a two-rating downgrade in the upcoming game.

Despite still being one of the highest-rated players in the game, Messi's in-game stats have been totally butchered. Pace is king in FIFA, regardless of the meta in the title, and with 81 pace, Messi's effectiveness will suffer drastically in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Superstar forwards potentially more effective in FIFA 23 meta than Lionel Messi

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will probably be the best attacker in FIFA 2023. The French speedster has everything it takes to be overpowered in the game, with blistering pace, lethal finishing, and five-star skill moves.

Mbappe has been among the most broken players in the franchise since FIFA 19 and has consistently been getting better each year. He is by far the most impressive player in FIFA 22. And as the featured cover star for the game, this trend is likely to continue in FIFA 23.

The Frenchman has seen a wonderful start to the new season. With his ability and talent, he will definitely receive a lot of boosted versions in Ultimate Team, giving him the scope to perform even better in-game.

2) Neymar

Neymar has always been one of the most fun and overpowered players in FIFA. The Brazilian winger has established himself as a top player in an era dominated by Messi and Ronaldo, with his stellar performances for Brazil, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite receiving a two-rating downgrade in FIFA 23, Neymar will undoubtedly be among the best attackers in the game. He still has decent pace stats, as well as incredible dribbling with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

With an attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar, PSG will certainly be super strong in FIFA 23.

3) Heung Min Son

Today, Heung Min Son is an underrated player in European football. The South Korean superstar is a vital part of Tottenham's attack and was a top scorer in the Premier League last season.

Despite primarily being a winger, Son's eye for goals is second to none. He is lethal from any range and is sublime on the ball, dribbling effortlessly past the most compact defenses. The player is rated 89 in FIFA 23 and will most likely continue to be one of the most overpowered forwards in the game with his pace, finishing ability, and five-star weak foot.

4) Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has already settled in at Bayern Munich following his transfer from Liverpool, regaining the goal-scoring form that established him as one of the biggest attacking threats in Europe.

The Senegalese winger is an absolute menace on the wings, running through defenses at a rapid pace and creating chances for his teammates or scoring goals himself. He is the complete attacker, showcasing a seamless blend of speed, skill, and strength.

Mane is rated 89 in FIFA 23, retaining his rating from the previous title. With his pace, shooting, and physical abilities, he will be among the most complete forwards in the game.

5) Mohamed Salah

Ever since his arrival at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been in sensational form. The Egyptian forward has quickly become a reputable player in the world, shattering several goal-scoring records and silencing critics every time.

Last season was business as usual for Salah, as he tied with Heung Min Son as the top scorer in the Premier League, leading Liverpool to a second-place finish as well as the Champions League final.

Salah is rated 90 in FIFA 23, putting him in the top ten highest-rated players in the title. His magical left foot will be incredibly similar to Messi's in-game but is expected to be significantly more effective due to his pace.

