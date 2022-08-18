Reasons behind Kylian Mbappe's frustrations at PSG explained - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe's frustrations at the Parc des Princes have been explained by TNT Sports Brasil journalist Marcelo Bechler.

The French forward is reportedly embroiled in a power struggle against Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Tensions rose when the Frenchman approached Neymar over taking a penalty during the side's recent 5-2 win over Montpellier.

However, there is much more to the striker's frustrations than just being declined the opportunity to take the spot-kick.

Bechler reports that when the PSG star signed his three-year contract renewal in May, it was guaranteed that he would be the main star at the Parc des Princes.

The former AS Monaco star does not want to be overly active in trying to win back possession when his side loses the ball.

This was clear during the Ligue 1 champions' win over Montpellier when Mbappe was seen walking away from the action.

The French star reportedly wants the team to be his and that he is cast above the likes of Messi and Neymar.

The French striker's new contract with PSG makes him the Ligue 1 giants' highest earner alongside giving him power over certain decisions within the club.

He has made just the one appearance so far this season, scoring in the 5-2 demolition of Montpellier.

PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe's frosty relationship comes to light

Trouble in paradise for the deadly duo?

The back-and-forth between Neymar and Mbappe seen during the win over Montpellier has been a long time coming.

According to ESPN, the French striker got annoyed with the Brazilian last season, percieving the former Barca star to have taken liberties.

Meanwhile, Neymar is bemused by the amount of power his PSG colleague has been given at the Parc des Princes with his new contract.

It paints a glaring picture of the state of affairs between the two superstars who have been PSG's talismen ever since Mbappe arrived in 2018 from Monaco.

Messi's arrival from Barca last summer had no impact on the Frenchman's form as he excelled at the heart of the Parisians' attack.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or nominee finished last season as Ligue 1 top scorer whilst Messi perhaps didn't live up to his Barca heights.

The start of the season has seen Messi flourish and his supposed alliance with Neymar may be problematic for the French forward.

However, he does seem to have the backing of president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

