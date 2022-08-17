Lionel Messi has 'unwritten alliance' with Neymar to eclipse Kylian Mbappe's power in PSG dressing room: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has forged an unwritten alliance with Neymar to eclipse Kylian Mbappe's power at the Parc des Princes, as per El Nacional.

There had been expectations that France striker Mbappe would leave PSG to join Real Madrid following the expiration of his contract.

Instead, the young Frenchman was handed a blockbuster new three-year deal by the Ligue 1 giants.

The contract renewal includes Mbappe becoming the side's highest-paid player alongside giving the striker power over certain decisions within the club.

Off the back of this, the French star feels like he is the 'boss of the dressing room' at the Parc des Princes.

This has created an issue with Messi as the Argentine has an 'unwritten alliance' with Neymar that usurps Mbappe's power in the dressing room.

Mbappe and Messi are seemingly at loggerheads with the former having the support of PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

During the side's 5-2 victory over Montpellier, the French striker had an altercation with Neymar over a penalty.

Mbappe now wants a meeting to be held in order for it to be made clear that he runs the dressing room.

Lionel Messi entangled in PSG dressing room war

Messi and Neymar seem to have forged an alliance

Lionel Messi's difficult start to life in the French capital following his blockbuster free transfer from Barcelona last summer is well documented.

He has previously spoken about this season being a new opportunity for him to get back to his best following a year of adaptation.

The former Barca forward told TyC Sports:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me.

He continued,

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different."

Messi has started the season off in impressive fashion with three goals and an assist in his first three appearances.

Just the start the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would have wanted this new season at the Parc des Princes.

What he wouldn't have wanted was the supposed power struggle ensuing behind-the-scenes between himself, Neymar and Mbappe.

PSG next face Lille on August 21 and it will be intriguing to see if there are still tensions between the players.

