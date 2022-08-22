Mo Salah makes interesting choice while choosing between Champions League and Premier League glory with Liverpool this season 

When pushed to pick between Premier League glory and Champions League triumph, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah curiously picked the English title over European dominance.

Premier League giants Liverpool fought on all fronts in the 2021-22 season, staying in the title race until the end and playing three cup finals. They ended up winning the FA Cup and the EFL Cup but missed out on Champions League and Premier League glory, losing to Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.

Liverpool are decked up to fight on all fronts once again this season, but their talisman wants Premier League success more than anything this season. In an interview with Sky Sports (via RousingTheKop), Salah was quizzed about this season's objectives. He said:

“I never say before the season [my individual goals]. But the collective one is the Premier League and Champions League. It has to be. That was my target last season and I go again until I win both again.”

He was then pressed to pick one over the other. The forward replied:

“I always say Champions League, but this year I can say the Premier League.”

Scoring 23 goals in 35 matches, Mohamed Salah ended the 2021-22 Premier League campaign as the division’s joint-leading scorer alongside Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-min Son. This season, he has featured in two games for the Reds, scoring once.

Liverpool cannot afford any more slip ups if they want to keep pace with Manchester City

Defending English champions Manchester City started the 2022-23 Premier League campaign in the best possible manner, picking up consecutive wins over West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively. They, however, drew 3-3 with Newcastle United in their last outing, giving the Reds an opening to reduce the gap (current lead five points).

The Merseysides have so far endured two draws in the Premier League (Fulham and Crystal Palace). If they can beat Manchester United on Monday night (August 22), they would be able to bring the deficit (to City) down to two points.

From then on, it would be about keeping the pressure on the champions and hoping for them to make a mistake or two. However, if they cannot beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, City would get an early boost (four points or more) in the title race.

It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp and co. react to the challenge this week.

