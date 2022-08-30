"Game isn't even released yet and mistake #1 is here": FIFA 23 community reacts as game accidentally becomes playable on Xbox

FIFA 23 isn't expected to become playable before its global release on September 30, when the upcoming iteration will be released on all major platforms. However, fate seems to have other plans for the game on Xbox, as earlier on August 30, it became briefly available on Microsoft's gaming consoles.

As bizarre as that sounds, several users on social media detailed how they received a notification on their consoles to download an update. Incidentally, the update itself is for the entire game, and people can access the full game for some serious time. There was even an instance where someone streamed FIFA 23 online.

Currently, the game's closed beta test is ongoing, and it is the only viable way for many to play it in case they get selected. It is unclear what caused the issue in the first place, but several users reported a similar incident happening. While the issue has likely been resolved, several members reacted on social media about the entertaining event.

FIFA 23 players lose their minds as the game becomes briefly available for download on Xbox

Since the news broke, fans and gamers have used social media to express their opinions. While some found it hard to believe, it appears that FIFA 23 was downloadable and might have been playable.

Renowned content creator NepentheZ sarcastically commented that the game is yet to be released and that the developers have already made their first mistake.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ People some how getting on FIFA 23 on Xbox already. Game isn't even released yet and mistake #1 is here! People some how getting on FIFA 23 on Xbox already. Game isn't even released yet and mistake #1 is here!

EA Sports' reputation has not been the best lately, and one user felt that this was another one of their classic errors. The user also suggested that the game should now be released on all platforms to make it equal for everyone.

Matti🇵🇱 @Matti_AFC So Fifa 23 is now playable on Xbox? EA should just release the game now to make it fair for all of us still waiting to play the game. Classic EA So Fifa 23 is now playable on Xbox? EA should just release the game now to make it fair for all of us still waiting to play the game. Classic EA

There is a high chance that the ratings of certain teams might have been revealed by those who could get their hands on the game. One person feels that there could be major controversies related to the ratings if they stay unchanged.

David Ben @_davyben FIFA 23 isn’t officially out yet, but somehow Xbox gamers have access to it. EA need to do better fr. Also predict there will be serious controversies over the leaked ratings - if they eventually turn out to be true. FIFA 23 isn’t officially out yet, but somehow Xbox gamers have access to it. EA need to do better fr. Also predict there will be serious controversies over the leaked ratings - if they eventually turn out to be true.

Screenshots started to flock from all over the world, and one German gamer uploaded what could be the home screen of FIFA 23.

Kai Kessler @KaiKessler15



Man kann einfach auf der XBOX FIFA23 starten und in FUT etc.



Macht euch bereit, es wird ab jetzt alles, wirklich alles geleakt

#FIFA23 Weiß ich nicht @EASPORTSFIFA Man kann einfach auf der XBOX FIFA23 starten und in FUT etc.Macht euch bereit, es wird ab jetzt alles, wirklich alles geleakt Weiß ich nicht @EASPORTSFIFA Man kann einfach auf der XBOX FIFA23 starten und in FUT etc. 😂Macht euch bereit, es wird ab jetzt alles, wirklich alles geleakt 😂#FIFA23 https://t.co/V9BjnaJaZ5

It seems that not everyone had the good fortune of getting the accidental early release on their Xbox consoles. It could also point to the fact that the glitch might have been a regional rather than a global occurrence.

gr07988 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @gethinr07 @EAFIFADirect Is it just me that pre ordered fifa 23 ultimate edition and hasn’t got the download on Xbox? @EAFIFADirect Is it just me that pre ordered fifa 23 ultimate edition and hasn’t got the download on Xbox?

One of the biggest fallouts of the accidental release has been the leaked ratings of footballers present in the game. While it is uncertain what caused this in the first place, it should have been avoided in the first place.

Andrew Robertson @AndrewHMFC @AeRZet_ @FUTZONEFIFA @EASPORTSFIFA People who pre ordered fifa 23 on Xbox have been a able to play for the last half an hour or something, leaked ratings are everywhere @AeRZet_ @FUTZONEFIFA @EASPORTSFIFA People who pre ordered fifa 23 on Xbox have been a able to play for the last half an hour or something, leaked ratings are everywhere

EA Sports is yet to comment on this, and they have not yet clarified how this happened. Based on social media experience, the glitch is not there in the game anymore. However, it was there for a significant period, given how people could play the game.

