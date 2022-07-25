“Even beyond football skills, our mindsets are similar” – Son Heung-min makes interesting claim about what he has in common with Tottenham strike partner Harry Kane

In an interview with GQ Korea, Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min shared his thoughts on what makes his partnership with teammate Harry Kane so effective. He stated that both of them are greedy and have similar mindsets.

Son, 30, and Kane, 28, are coming off the back of yet another impressive season for Tottenham. The pair were instrumental in their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The South Korean forward finished the campaign as joint top scorer alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 23 goals. He became the first Asian player to win a Premier League Golden Boot.

Kane only trailed the duo in fourth, with 17 goals having won the golden boot on three occasions prior.

Between the two Tottenham forwards, they shared 16 assists in the league last season.

Son and Kane hold the record for combining for most goals between two players with 41 goals.

The South Korean has attributed the success they share with one another to their constant need to better themselves.

He explained the relationship they hold both on-and-off the pitch, saying:

"We are really close. We understand each other really well, and we also know how the other is off the pitch. Kane and I both know what the other likes. It's really special."

Son then touched on the mindset and drive the duo possess, adding:

"We have already made 41 goals together. What Kane and I really have in common is that we both have a lot of greed and have the strong will to always improve. Even beyond football skills, our mindsets are similar."

Looking to the future, the South Korean star wants the success to continue and gives an insight into their work on the training pitch:

"I want to continue the record that I have set with a team-mate like this, although our record will be broken one day. Even when we're training, if one of us makes an assist for the other's goal, we joke around saying, 'Hey, it's our 42nd goal now?'"

Son Heung-min @Sonny7 A special thank you to all of you Spurs supporters for this season 🤍The atmospheres have been amazing because of you. It is an honour for me to be voted the Supporters Club, One Hotspur and Junior One Hotspur player of the season. We will fight until the final whistle next week! A special thank you to all of you Spurs supporters for this season 🤍The atmospheres have been amazing because of you. It is an honour for me to be voted the Supporters Club, One Hotspur and Junior One Hotspur player of the season. We will fight until the final whistle next week! https://t.co/EGisbPKyzo

Tottenham Hotspur could be a real threat next season

Richarlison has joined Tottenham from Everton this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have had a hugely impressive summer transfer window thus far, bringing in six players of high quality.

Brazilian striker Richarlison has joined from Everton for £50 million plus add-ons. Veteran wing-back Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster arrived on free transfers, having left Inter Milan and Southampton respectively.

Tottenham have also signed imposing midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million and defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on loan.

Finally, they also signed young right-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough for £12.5 million plus add-ons.

It bodes well for Spurs heading into next season as they have added to what was already an impressive squad under Conte last season.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have flourished alongside Dejan Kulusevski, who arrived in January from Juventus.

We could be looking at potential title challengers if Conte works the magic that has preceded him at the likes of Chelsea and Inter Milan.

