“The way we attack is a bit different; I really enjoy it here, and I’m very happy” – Sadio Mane reveals difference between playing for Liverpool and Bayern Munich 

Sadio Mane has compared the playing style of Bayern Munich with his former side Liverpool, saying the two clubs attack differently.

The Senegalese forward helped the Bavarian giants to a 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener on Friday (August 5). Mane scored the third goal on the night after 29 minutes. He had also netted in Bayern Munich's 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup a week earlier.

Despite differences in the playing system at Liverpool (4-3-3) and Bayern (4-2-2-2), both teams like to press high, a vital ingredient of modern football. Speaking to ESPN FC, Mane said:

“It’s a different system because Liverpool play 4-3-3 and here (at Bayern), we play 4-2-2-2, which is really different. But at the same time, pressing high is similar (at both clubs)."

Mane also said that he's happy with his new role at the Allianz Arena. The former Southampton star played alongside Serge Gnabry in a two-man attack up front against Frankfurt.

At Liverpool, the Senegalese star played on the left wing. He later played as a lone forward after Luis Diaz arrived in January. Mane said about his new role at Bayern:

“The way we attack is a bit different, and I really enjoy it here, and I’m very happy with my new role at Bayern Munich."

Mane is widely considered to be one of the Reds' modern greats. The forward contributed 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 appearances across competitions for the Reds. He won numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

The Senegal international arrived at Bayern Munich on a £35 million transfer this summer. He has got huge boots to fill, as the Bavarians' star forward Robert Lewandowski - who scored 344 goals in eight seasons - joined Barcelona before the start of the new season.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez as Sadio Mane replacement

The Reds have signed Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez as a replacement for Sadio Mane. The 23-year-old has had an excellent start to life at Anfield, scoring against Manchester City in the 3-1 Community Shield win.

Nunez also scored and provided an assist on his Premier League debut in a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham on the weekend. Serbian forward Aleksander Mitrovic scored a brace for the Cottagers. The Reds twice levelled proceedings but couldn't find a winner.

