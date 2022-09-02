Why Lionel Messi in FIFA 23 shouldn't have the same overall as Kylian Mbappe?

Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe in FIFA 23 will be clubmates, but that's not the only thing in common between them. If the Xbox leaks are anything to go by, both superstars will have the same rating of 91, making them the highest-rated players in the game.

Mbappe and Messi aren't there alone, as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski join them on the list. There has been much discussion on social media over the last couple of days over the ratings of certain footballers.

It was earlier thought that Mbappe would be the highest-rated player when the game is released.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in FIFA 23 will be two fantastic cards that players hope to have in their squads.

If things stay the same upon full release, Messi will share the podium with the Frenchman, which is sure to delight his fans all over the globe. Yet, there's room for some investigation into whether the Argentine deserves the rating in the first place.

FIFA 23 will have Messi and Mbappe share top spot with two other footballers

Compared to FIFA 22, the maximum overall at release seems to have been brought down from 92 to 91. It's unclear why EA Sports might have made this decision in the first place, but it has resulted in five superstar footballers sharing the top spot.

It was rumored that Kylian Mbappe would be the highest-rated player in the game, with an overall 92. The Xbox leaks showed otherwise, as there is more than one footballer in the top spot.

Interestingly, 91 overall means that it's a nerf for Messi as far as ratings are concerned. However, the card retains its top spot in FIFA 23 from last year's version. While Mbappe gets a boost from last year's ratings, certain debates can be made.

The Argentine had a very slow start in Paris following a move many didn't foresee. It took place primarily due to mismanagement by Barcelona, which meant the legendary player had to switch. However, the move did happen, but he was far from any good.

Messi eventually recovered his form and touch and played a major part in winning Ligue 1. There's a solid reason why PSG did so well domestically in France, and the FIFA 23 ratings might be a reflection of that.

However, the club also did fall short in their UEFA Champions League campaign. Incidentally, many fans felt that while the Argentine maestro was decent, he should have performed better.

The same can't be said about Mbappe, their best player last year. He spent the entire season linked with a move to Real Madrid, which ultimately didn't happen. That didn't affect his performance, as Kylian was phenomenal in front of goal.

His boost in FIFA 23 rating should be what he deserves. Mbappe has steadily grown since the time he burst onto the scene with Monaco and hasn't looked back.

He also played a pivotal role in France's successful World Cup campaign in 2018, and expectations will be high. His connection with EA Sports is quite deep, considering he has been the face of the game for three years in a row.

On the other hand, Messi's form and abilities have recently hit as age has started to catch up. He is still a substantial player on his day and will be Argentina's best hope at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

However, his overall performances weren't up to his usual high standards and certainly not in exact parallel with his French clubmate. To put them in the same overall rating for FIFA 23 is quite strange.

It remains to be seen if the same ratings will be there once the game releases worldwide on September 30.

