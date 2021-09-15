Barcelona FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

The past few months have been far from ideal for worldwide FC Barcelona fans. They lost the highest-rated FIFA 22 player and arguably their best player in club history in Lionel Messi. They are hoping that new stars such as Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero will lead their revival.

Regardless, FC Barcelona still has a range of world-class stars in the squad, although FIFA 22 has released the official rating of only one of their players. Fans will not be surprised to learn that only Marc-Andre Ter Stegen features in the list of the top-22 players on FIFA 22.

Multiples sources on Twitter have confirmed the ratings of nine FC Barcelona players to date. While Ter Stegen has been able to hold on to a 90 overall, most first-team stars have been downgraded, with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay also featuring among the top-rated Barcelona stars on FIFA 22:

FIFA 22: Barcelona players ranked from highest to lowest

1) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK) - 90

Last time around, a poor overall season meant that Barcelona finished trophyless as Lionel Messi made his intentions to leave the club known. However, Ter Stegen can hold his head high and has primarily been flawless. As a result, he is the highest-rated Barcelona player on FIFA 22.

2) Sergio Aguero (ST) - 87

The former Manchester City star found starts hard to come by last season and has had a difficult time with injuries lately. However, his quality has never been in doubt, and Aguero is the second-highest rated player in the new Barcelona squad.

3) Frenkie De Jong (CM) - 87

Frenkie De Jong has long been heralded as the apparent heir to Xavi Hernandez, and he is fast becoming one of the most reliable players for Ronald Koeman. As a result, he is the joint second-highest rated player for FC Barcelona in FIFA 22 with an overall of 87.

4) Jordi Alba (LB) - 86

Jordi Alba is still at his best, one of the best left-backs in the world. Over the past few years, he has become one of the most consistent performers for Barcelona. He has an overall of 86 in FIFA 22.

The rest

Sergio Busquets - 86

Memphis Depay – 85

Gerard Pique – 84

Lenglet - 82

Pedri – 81

It must be noted that EA Sports has not released the official ratings until now. Apart from Marc Andre-Ter Stegen, all the above ratings are currently unconfirmed.

