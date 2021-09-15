Bayern Munich FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

For Bayern Munich fans, FIFA 22 player ratings have thrown in a couple of pleasant surprises, such as making Robert Lewandowski the second-highest rated player in the game.

Bayern Munich has a total of 3 players among the top-22 rated FIFA 22 players, with Manuel Neuer missing out on being the top-rated goalkeeper in the game by a single rating point. While the overall FIFA 22 ratings for Bayern Munich have not been released, a total of seven player ratings have been confirmed by multiple Twitter sources.

Robert Lewandowski has managed to break Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the FIFA series. Ronaldo has been one of the top-2 rated players for several years but has been downgraded to 91 in FIFA 22 after his homecoming to Manchester United. As expected, Bayern Munich has a range of players expected to be rated over 80. However, Twitter leaks have confirmed only seven specific ratings:

ChickenFut 🇮🇹🏆 @ChickenFut1



Here's the rating of Fifa 22 for Bayern Munchen 🔴⚪️



Are you happy with them?



#FIFARatings Bayern Munchen X #FIFA22 Here's the rating of Fifa 22 for Bayern Munchen 🔴⚪️Are you happy with them? Bayern Munchen X #FIFA22 🔥



Here's the rating of Fifa 22 for Bayern Munchen 🔴⚪️



Are you happy with them?



#FIFARatings https://t.co/AtTxWI52gD

FIFA 22: Bayern Munich players ranked from highest to lowest

1) Robert Lewandowski (ST) - 92

(Image via Bundesliga)

Robert Lewandowski’s goalscoring figures can only be compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has deservedly been given the status of being the only player to displace either of them in the FIFA series over the past few years. Last year, he had an overall of 91 but has been upgraded to 92 in the new iteration.

2) Manuel Neuer (GK) - 90

(Image via Bundesliga)

One of the best goalkeepers of all time, Manuel Neuer, looked close to his very best last season and is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is the joint second-best rated keeper in FIFA 21 after Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

3) Joshua Kimmich (CDM) - 89

(Image via Bundesliga)

Long considered Philipp Lahm's apparent heir for both Germany and Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich is just as comfortable as a defensive midfielder as he is at right-back. He has been upgraded from an 88 overall in FIFA 21.

4) Thomas Muller (CAM) - 87

(Image via FC Bayern)

Thomas Muller enjoyed a successful season in which he became the most decorated player in German history, with 27 trophies. He is one of the most outstanding forwards in Bayern’s history and can be effective in multiple positions across the forward line. He has been upgraded from his 86 overall in FIFA 21.

The rest

Also Read

Leon Goretzka - 87

Serge Gnabry - 85

Leroy Sane - 84

Lucas Hernandez – 83

Dayot Upamecano - 82

As EA Sports has not released the official ratings so far, the above rankings are based on various Twitter leaks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar