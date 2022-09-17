FIFA 23 reveals best potentials in career mode with Mbappe vs Haaland at top

With stellar seasons behind them, Mbappe and Haaland top the list of highest potential players in FIFA 23 Career Mode. The two young strikers have already made their mark on world football with their exceptional skills.

Mbappe has enjoyed a highly successful season with 39 goals. while Haaland has already made an impact in the Premier League and currently sits at an impressive tally of 10 goals in six matches. Suffice to say, this justifies their high in-game potential. However, they aren't the only ones on the list.

A lot of aspects go into determining the potential of players with their performances in the previous season being the prime factor. Being the premier football simulating experience, FIFA 23 should reflect players and their ratings fairly.

Mbappe edges out Haaland at the top of the highest potential list in FIFA 23

Rating potential in FIFA games is an integral part of the Career Mode. The potential of a player determines how high they can rise above their base ratings as their career progresses.

The ratings released by EA reveal quite a lot of amazing cards that will become the most sought-after assets in Career Mode. Here are the top 15 players with the highest potential in FIFA 23:

Mbappe - 95 Haaland - 94 Pedri - 93 Foden - 92 Vinicius Jr - 92 Donnarumma - 92 Wirtz - 91 Havertz - 91 Vlahivic - 91 Bellingham - 91 Ansu Fati - 90 Musiala - 90 Rafael Leao - 90 Joao Felix - 90 Tonali - 90

Mbappe was undoubtedly one of the top players last year and EA's high ratings for FIFA 23 reflect his high potential very well. The 23-year-old Frenchman already has a World Cup and several domestic league cups under his belt. With a rating of 91, he joins the likes of Benzema and Messi as the highest-rated cards in the game.

Haaland too had a fantastic season and was by far the most exciting Premier League signing for Manchester City this summer. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has an overall rating of 88 and even without an upgrade, remains a top attacker in FIFA 23.

Both Mbappe and Haaland will be highly sought-after cards for the career mode.

The best from the rest

The list is quite diverse, featuring players from all over Europe. Barcelona's 19-year old prodigy Pedri is a close third on the list with 93 potential while Real Madrid's star winger Vinicius Junior boasts a ridiculous 92.

Premier league winner Phil Foden matches the Brazilian's 92 overall potential to join Haaland, his Manchester City teammate, in the top fifteen list. Meanwhile, Donnarumma is also Mbappe's sole PSG colleague and is the only goalkeeper on the list with a potential of 92. Other players of note include Chelsea's Havertz and Dortmund's Bellingham, both with 91 potential.

FIFA 23 adds a bunch of changes to the Career Mode. A huge shift would be the introduction of Player Personality, which will give gamers the ability to control their player's career path with brand new interactions. The game will also have the added bonus of off-pitch events to interact with, such as visiting players in hospitals and buying sports cars.

For the first time in a FIFA game, one can also play as authentic managers from real life, adding much more flavor to the Career Mode.

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30, with Ultimate Edition owners getting early access three days prior.

