What is Erling Haaland's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

Erling Haaland has had an immaculate start to his Manchester City career, and his goalscoring abilities are perfectly reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings and stats. The Norwegian marksman has taken the Premier League by storm with his incredible form, scoring 10 goals in his first six games this season.

Haaland has an overall rating of 88 in FIFA 23, which means he has retained his rating from the last installment of the game. However, he has never been as effective in the game as many would expect from a player of his caliber.

Fans will be wondering if this will change in FIFA 23.

Despite his impressive stats, Erling Haaland might not be as viable in FIFA 23 as many would expect

Haaland's card in FIFA 23 looks incredible on paper. With 89 pace and 91 shooting, the Manchester City forward scores highly in two of the most important aspects needed to be an effective attacker in FIFA.

However, when it comes to a player's actual in-game viability and effectiveness, there are a lot more factors that must be considered.

The meta in FIFA varies with every installment and heavily influences which players are useable in-game, especially when it comes to attackers. Pace, physicality, and defensive stats are key for defenders. However, there are significantly more variables affecting an attacker's viability in the game.

The crossing and heading-based meta in FIFA 19 favored tall and physical attackers. Apart from that, almost every other FIFA title on the Frostbite engine favors shorter and more agile forwards. This is because shorter attackers with leaner in-game body types move faster on the pitch, allowing them to dribble more responsively to evade defenders.

Being 6'4", Haaland is a very tall striker, with his physical presence and strength allowing him to brush off defenders and score with ease. However, this is hard to recreate in FIFA, with larger attackers often being ineffective in the game.

The 22-year-old also has low agility, balance, and dribbling stats in FIFA 23, which will make his movement feel even more clunky and labored. He also has three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot in the upcoming game, which is incredibly disappointing. All these factors will severely limit his abilities.

However, Haaland will still be a viable option in FIFA 23 for players who can adjust their playing style to accommodate his strengths.

With a shooting stat of 91, he will be lethal when it comes to scoring goals. His body type, physicality, and height will also make him a threat during set-pieces and crossing scenarios.

Haaland may have a three-star weak foot, but his impressive shooting stats will compensate for it, especially during the early days of the game.

As he is in spectacular form, Haaland is likely to receive a lot of special upgraded versions throughout the cycle of the game, which will make him even more useable. His incredible performances this season have already earned him a Player of the Month nomination in the Premier League.

