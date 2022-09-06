FIFA 23 Ones to Watch (OTW) cards confirmed for Haaland, Nunez, and more

The release of FIFA 23 is right around the corner, and with Europe's top leagues already underway with the new season, the hype is higher than ever.

Ultimate Team has been the flagship game mode of every FIFA title since its inception in FIFA 09. It is by far the most popular and lucrative game mode in the football simulation series, earning EA Sports a decent portion of their annual revenue through microtransactions.

Every year, the FIFA cycle in Ultimate Team consists of several promos, which feature special themed item releases. Since FIFA 17, the Ones to Watch promo has been at the forefront of the promotion stage.

EA Sports recently tweeted about the Ones to Watch promo in FIFA 23

What is Ones to Watch?

The Ones to Watch promo was introduced in FIFA 17 and has been a mainstay in FIFA Ultimate Team ever since. It is a celebration of high-profile transfers made in top football leagues across the world during the summer transfer window.

The new football season usually begins in August, with the first day of September marking the transfer deadline day. With FIFA 23 being released on September 30, it is ideal for Ones to Watch to be the first promo of the game cycle.

Ones to Watch are special player items in Ultimate Team that get upgraded over the course of the season depending on the player's performance in real life.

How do Ones to Watch items work?

Whenever a player performs well in their domestic league, they stand a chance to be included in the weekly FUT Team of the Week (TOTW). If they perform well in a domestic cup game, they might receive a Man of the Match (MOTM) item. These are special in-game versions of players with boosted ratings and are called performance-based special items.

Whenever a player receives a performance-based special in the game, their Ones to Watch item gets boosted as well, making these items dynamic in nature.

Additionally, EA added a new stipulation for OTW items last year. If a player receives an OTW item and their club wins five out of their next ten domestic league games, the item receives a one-time boost that resembles a TOTW upgrade.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 Ones to Watch?

EA Sports has confirmed that Ones to Watch will be returning to FUT 23, and has shared a promotional video featuring several Premier League players who recently switched clubs.

These players include Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, Tottenham's Richarlison, and Liverpool's Darwin Nunez. These lethal forwards are set to take the 2022/23 season by storm with their impeccable goalscoring abilities.

How to receive a free Ones to Watch item in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 has been available for pre-order since July, with players being able to choose between two versions of the game: the Standard edition and Ultimate edition.

One of the perks and benefits offered by the Ultimate edition is a free untradeable Ones to Watch item that players will receive once the promo begins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul