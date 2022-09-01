FIFA 23 Ultimate vs Standard edition: Top 5 differences that make the former better

The official release date of FIFA 23 is right around the corner, with barely a month left before fans can get their hands on the latest installment of the iconic football series by EA Sports.

The game has been available for pre-order since July, providing several bonuses and perks to loyal customers and early birds. Like every year, EA Sports offers two separate versions of the game, the Standard edition and the Ultimate edition.

Having to choose between the two and weighing out the pros and cons of whether to pay the extra bucks for the Ultimate edition is a conundrum fans face every year. While the Standard edition might offer more value for players looking for a casual gaming experience, here is why the Ultimate edition is the superior option in general.

FIFA 23 Ultimate edition offers unique perks that can substantially enhance overall experience

1) Early Access

FIFA 23 will be released on September 30, but players who pre-order the Ultimate edition of the game will get access to the game three days prior to its full release.

This differs from the early access offered to EA Play subscribers, as those players will receive a limited timed game trial. EA Play members can play the game three days early, but only for ten hours. There are no such restrictions for players who order the Ultimate edition of the game.

2) Free FUT World Cup Heroes item

EA Sports recently announced their upcoming partnership with Marvel, which consists of an overhaul of the FUT Heroes for the 2022 Men's World Cup.

EA have added a host of new Heroes to their roster for FIFA 23. In addition to their base versions, which will be available in the game on release day, EA partnered with Marvel to create superhero-themed boosted versions of these cards for the World Cup.

Players who have ordered the Ultimate edition of the game before August 21 will receive an untradeable FUT World Cup Hero item when these items are released on November 11.

3) Free Ones to Watch item

Ones to Watch is the first promo of the FIFA cycle every year. The promo is based on high-profile transfers in club football over the summer, giving dynamic performance-based special cards to players who have signed for a new club.

Ones to Watch cards are live items. This means these cards receive upgrades throughout the game cycle as and when the player receives a performance-based special card.

These items could be a significant addition to any player's FUT club, especially in the game's earlier stages. Players who pre-order the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 will receive a free untradeable Ones to Watch item to add to their club once the promo begins.

4) 4600 FIFA Points

FIFA Points are a form of in-game currency in Ultimate Team. Players can purchase FIFA Points using microtransactions in the FUT store, redeem them to open packs and obtain new players to add to their clubs or sell on the transfer market.

Players who order the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 will receive 4600 FIFA points as soon as they load up the game for the first time.

This is a valuable perk for anyone who doesn't spend money on microtransactions, as it gives them a head start at the beginning of the game and allows them to build a solid foundation for their club.

5) Dual Entitlement

FIFA 23 will be available across multiple console generations, with significant differences in gameplay between previous-gen and next-gen consoles.

Players who buy the Standard edition of the game will only receive a single version on the console of their choice. However, buying the Ultimate edition comes with Dual Entitlement. This means that players can access both game versions and switch seamlessly.

This is a handy perk for players looking to upgrade their console later in the year or for players wanting to experience both versions of the game on next-gen consoles.

With cross-play being confirmed for FIFA 23, having access to different versions of the game has added benefits as it allows players to play with players from different consoles.

Edited by Srijan Sen