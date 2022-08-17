FIFA 23 predictions: 5 best candidates for Ones To Watch (OTW) cards

FIFA 23's release has over six weeks to go, and fans have been speculating what changes and innovations will be added to the game this year. Ultimate Team, as usual, will be a favorite mode of many fans, and some exciting innovations await them.

The Ones To Watch (OTW) promo will likely be the first to kick off this year's campaign. It celebrates the mega transfers happening in the real world.

Cards belonging to this promo usually belong to footballers who have been part of a switch from one club to another. Moreover, these cards can receive a ratings boost based on fulfilling certain conditions.

This makes the promo a fan favorite, and pre-orders of specific editions come with a free copy of a random OTW card. While the transfer window is yet to be over, there are already some exciting candidates who might be part of the promo in FIFA 23.

Five likeliest Ones to Watch (OTW) candidates in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

5) Aurelien Tchouameni

French wunderkind Aurelien Tchouameni was the next big thing coming up in France, and Real Madrid quickly noticed. The Champions League holders paid a hefty fee to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu from Monaco; big things will be expected of him.

The midfielder is highly versatile and can play several positions in the middle of the park.

Given his transfer fee and level of hype, Tchouameni is one of the best candidates to get an OTW card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, his card won't be the best candidate for the boosts as game time could be limited initially.

4) Darwin Nunez

Liverpool has a new winger as Sadio Mane has transferred to Bayern Munich following a successful stint at Anfield. While the Senegalese will be a great candidate, eyes will be turned to see if Darwin Nunez can become an OTW candidate in FIFA 23.

Liverpool has paid big bucks following his excellent showing with Benfica, and expectations will be high. Nunez has got himself off to a quick start and has been among the goals in the early days. Such achievements will not only help Liverpool in real life but also allow players to ensure that Nunez's card gets the boost.

3) Matthijs De Ligt

The Dutch center-back has had a hard time at Turin following a sensational start at Ajax. The high-profile transfer didn't materialize as De Ligt hoped, but his stock hasn't gone down.

Bayern Munich has spent big this summer, and De Ligt has been the highest purchase in the transfer amount.

If the Dutch defender gets an OTW card, it will be a special one for anyone planning to build a Bundesliga squad. De Ligt will attempt to improve his performances, which will be vital for Bayern Munich's future.

The German giants are going through a period of transition which will put a lot of emphasis on De Ligt and his defensive skills.

2) Robert Lewandowski

One of the best forwards of this generation has moved to Barcelona following years of exploits in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski's transfer move wasn't devoid of drama, but the Polish striker fulfilled his wishes.

His first official game in the Blaugrana colors wasn't the best, but hopes will be high. Barcelona has seen torrid times recently, and loyal supporters expect a decent showing.

If Lewandowski manages to get an OTW card, it will be a highly coveted one. His base rating is one of the highest, and there will be scope for further boosts due to the nature of OTW cards.

Following the likes of Ronaldo and Messi in 2022, Lewandowski's OTW card should be deeply wanted by every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player.

1) Erling Haaland

Norwegian center-forward Erling Haaland has been a goal machine irrespective of where he has played. He has recently moved to the Premier League in the colors of Manchester City, making him eligible for an OTW card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fans on the blue half of Manchester will hope Haaland can replicate his previous form. He first grabbed headlines playing for Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland showed the same consistency and promise in the Bundesliga, which interested City in triggering his release clause. He has had a bright start in the Premier League, and his potential OTW card will have great scope for boosts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer