FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: 5 legendary footballers who could be introduced as new icons

EA Sports recently released a FIFA 23 deep-dive trailer revealing the new features and changes introduced in Ultimate Team. With the chemistry system receiving an overhaul, the community was concerned about the viability of Icons and Hero cards in terms of the links they offer.

Icons, formerly known as Legends, have been a staple of FUT for years, but they were previously exclusive to the Xbox version of the game. However, with Legends being rebranded as Icons in FIFA 18, they were made available on PlayStation as well.

The FIFA Icon roster has been changed and updated several times. Many legends of the game have been removed, and multiple new ones are added every year. With some Icons being relegated to Hero status in FIFA 23, fans are speculating who the new Icon additions will be.

These legends of the game could make their debut as Icons in FIFA 23

1) Gerd Muller

Gerd Muller is one of the most prolific goal scorers of all time (Image via Getty Images)

For decades, Gerd Muller held one of the most impressive records in the history of football. His record of 85 goals scored in one calendar year seemed unfathomable until Lionel Messi beat it with 91. Known as der Bomber, the German marksman is one of the best strikers in the history of the sport.

He was extremely successful at an individual, club, and international level. He scored the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final and is still the top scorer in the history of the Bundesliga for his goal-scoring exploits with Bayern Munich.

Leaks and speculations suggest that Muller might make his debut as an Icon in FIFA 23. Standing 5'9" tall, Muller wasn't the tallest striker, but he was extremely agile and lethal on either foot. This would make him the perfect striker in FIFA. The meta of the game favors smaller and more agile attackers every year. Known for his goal scoring ability, Muller would probably receive a five-star weak foot as well.

2) Zico

Zico's inclusion in FIFA 23 would add to the list of Brazilian talent in the game (Image via Getty Images)

Brazil has some of the best icons in FIFA. With the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho, Garrincha, and Ronaldo, the samba nation has always provided the world with some of the best attacking talent in football. While most Brazilian attackers of his generation were known for their flair-based approach to their game, Zico stood out for his immaculate technical ability.

Zico is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers of all time. He was also a lethal set-piece specialist and still holds the record for the most goals scored from freekicks. Despite being part of a star-studded Brazilian team, Zico never won the World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the best players to never win the most coveted trophy in world football.

He is yet another footballer rumored to be included as an Icon in FIFA 23. Similar to Muller, he wasn't the tallest or strongest player on the field and relied more on his technique and lethal finishing ability. This would make him incredibly effective in FIFA 23. As a Brazilian, it is also likely he will receive five-star skills, making him part of the game's meta.

3) Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso could be the perfect deep-lying playmaker in FIFA 23 (Image via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is one of the most underrated footballers of this century. The Spanish maestro was an instrumental part of the Champions League-winning Liverpool side in 2004, scoring a goal in the final. He was also successful at Real Madrid, winning the La Liga and the Champions League before moving on to Bayern and winning domestic titles with them as well.

As a playmaker, Xabi's influence on the game often went unnoticed. He used to pull the strings and read the game from the midfield and score the occasional screamer from outside the box. He was a true visionary on the pitch and could thread a needle with a pass.

Despite not being the quickest, Xabi would still be an incredible addition to the Icon roster in FIFA 23. He would be similar to the current versions of Schweinsteiger and Veron, good on the ball and extremely efficient with passing and long range shooting.

4) Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta's imposing physical presence made him a lethal striker (Image via Getty Images)

Gabriel Batistuta is one of the greatest forwards in the history of Argentinean football as well as the Serie A. He is Fiorentina's all-time top goal scorer and became a club legend when he stayed with the team despite being relegated, helping them regain their spot in the top flight. He was also the leading goal scorer for Argentina before being surpassed by Lionel Messi.

Batistuta was the complete striker. He was clinical inside the box, lethal from long range, had excellent positional awareness, and utilized his physicality to extreme effect. He would make an exceptional forward in FIFA 23, similar to the likes of Thierry Henry and Fernando Torres. He has been included in the list of names rumored to be included in the Icon roster for FIFA 23.

5) Jairzinho

Jairzinho's pace and skills would make him the perfect winger in FIFA 23 (Image via Getty Images)

Jairzinho is probably the least popular name on this list amongst modern fans. In a generation of Brazilian football known for producing the likes of Pele, Garrincha, and Rivelino, Jairzinho's contributions are often overlooked.

Jairzinho was a quick and skillful winger who embodied the traditional Brazilian footballing spirit and flair. Despite not being the tallest, he had a strong and muscular build, making it a challenge to push him off the ball. His performances down the line and cutting inside helped his national team immensely. He won the 1970 World Cup with Brazil, helping to break the 0-0 deadlock in the final.

Jairzinho would be a great addition to the lineup of Brazilian icons in FIFA 23. His stature, playstyle, and skill set would make him the perfect attacker in any FIFA game. With Zico rumored to be included in FIFA 23 as well, Jairzinho's inclusion is even more likely.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish