Liverpool FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

Liverpool continues to possess one of the best squads in European football despite multiple top stars confirmed to have been downgraded for the upcoming FIFA 22 game.

Currently, the official ratings of only four Liverpool players have been released, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, and Virgil Van Dijk all being downgraded to overalls of 89. According to rumors, Liverpool will have a total of 13 players rated at least 80.

Additionally, they still have the best full-back duo globally, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson rumored to be rated 87 in FIFA 22.

🗣️ 'How is Salah not 90 at least?'

🗣️ 'These honestly have to be the worst FIFA ratings I've ever seen'https://t.co/05IaqP38c7 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 13, 2021

Liverpool FIFA 22 player ratings: How good a squad do the Reds have?

As expected, the likes of Alisson, Van Dijk, Salah, and Mane have all been downgraded after ending last season trophyless. The former two were downgraded to 89 from overalls of 91, while Salah and Mane got -1 downgrades from their 90 overalls in FIFA 21.

The two full-backs are the joint second-highest rated players in the Liverpool squad, followed by the likes of Fabinho and Thiago, both rated 86. Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson round off the top five highest ratings in the team, at 85 and 84, respectively.

Joel Matip (82), Diego Jota (82), Joe Gomez (80), and $75 million midfielder Naby Keita (80) are the other players who have a rating of at least 80 for Liverpool this year.

The overall rankings can be seen below (apart from the first four, the rest are predicted ratings):

Mohammed Salah – 89

Sadio Mane – 89

Alisson Becker – 89

Virgil Van Dijk – 89

Trent Alexander Arnold - 87

Fabinho – 86

Thiago – 86

Roberto Firmino – 85

Jordan Henderson – 84

Joel Matip – 82

Diego Jota – 82

Joe Gomez – 82

Naby Keita – 80

James Milner – 79

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 79

Ibrahima Konaté – 78

#Liverpool #FIFA22 Rating 🚨



89 Salah 🇪🇬

89 Mané 🇸🇳

89 Alisson 🇧🇷

87 Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

87 Alexander Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

86 Fabinho 🇧🇷

86 Thiago 🇪🇸

84 Henderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

82 Matip 🇨🇲

82 Jota 🇵🇹

82 Gomez 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

80 Keita 🇬🇳

79 Milner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

79 Ox Chamberlain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

78 Konate 🇫🇷🟣



Collab W/@LoZoodiFUT — FUTZone- FIFA22, Goals, UFL, (@FUTZONECENTRAL) September 13, 2021

Firmino - 85 🇧🇷 — FUTZone- FIFA22, Goals, UFL, (@FUTZONECENTRAL) September 13, 2021

The lack of trophies and a third-place finish in the English Premier League last season has led to a slight downgrade in overall player ratings as far as the Liverpool squad is concerned. Regardless, they have a range of world-class players and were unlucky with Virgil Van Dijk’s injury troubles last season.

Also Read

Disclaimer: As the official player ratings of Liverpool players have not been released until now, the above rankings are based on multiple Twitter sources.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer