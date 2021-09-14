Top 5 players who deserved better ratings in FIFA 22

EA Sports has just revealed the FIFA 22 ratings for the Top 22 players. While most of it has lined up with fan expectations, some have led to divided opinions.

The Ratings Collective is responsible for creating player ratings in the FIFA games. They are a talent scouting network that comes up with the overall ratings of players by comparing around 30 different attributes.

The Top 22 is EA's list of the 22 best football players ranked according to their FUT OVRs. However, many fans have disagreed with the ratings and believe that some players deserve higher ratings. This article puts together a small list of such players in FIFA 22.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

FIFA 22: 5 best players who deserved higher ratings in the game

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Fans of Ronaldo and Messi are eternally locked in a tug-of-war over who is the better player. Although Messi hasn't seen a dip in his ratings since the last game, Ronaldo's rating has come down to 91.

His ongoing performance and the records he's broken have led many fans to believe that he should have retained his rating from last year.

2) Thibaut Courtois

Finland v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Real Madrid fans are quite upset at EA for rating Ter Stegen above Courtois. They feel that it makes no sense since Courtois has had a better season compared to the Barcelona keeper.

They believe Courtois is a better candidate for a 90 OVR because he has conceded 10 fewer goals than Ter Stegen.

3) Kevin De Bruyne

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

At the center of Manchester City's continued success is Kevin De Bruyne. Whether it's the EPL or international tournaments like the Euro Cup, the Belgian midfielder continues to dazzle the footballing world.

Many fans predicted an OVR of 92 for De Bruyne, but he has been rated at 91. A single point can mean a lot in the FIFA games, and no player has got a 92 rating this year.

4) Virgil van Dijk

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Most soccer fans and FIFA gamers expected Virgil van Dijk to retain his 90 overall from last season. However, it seems that the injury he received last October has affected his rating.

The Liverpool defender is often considered one of the best defenders in the world. His overall rating in FIFA 22 has dropped down by 1 point to 89.

5) Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy v Lithuania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Donnarumma's rating has shot up by 4 points in FIFA 22. However, the fact that he was placed below Ter Stegen did not sit lightly with his fans.

Also Read

Many believe that the 22-year-old is largely responsible for helping Italy win the Euro Cup. Had it not been for his fantastic saves, the English team would have certainly brought the cup home.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Shaheen Banu