FIFA 22 Ones to Watch cards revealed

EA Sports has released a lot about FIFA 22 as the game approaches its release date. They have now posted a brief video highlighting the Premier League players who will receive an OTW card on Twitter.

Ones To Watch (OTW) cards are unique limited edition cards in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). These cards are updated dynamically, with chances to improve their ratings during the season.

EA's OTW promo video includes players who moved during the summer transfer window.

FIFA 22: List of OTW cards released till now and some other details

EA Sports has confirmed OTW cards for the following players:

Lionel Messi (PSG) - RW - 93

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) - ST - 91

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - ST - 88

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - RB - 85

Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG) - CM - 84

David Alaba (Real Madrid) - CB - 84

Jack Grealish (Man City) - LW - 84

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) - CB - 78

Messi and Ronaldo are both featured in what appears to be one of FIFA's biggest OTW promos ever. They are undoubtedly the most prominent names for this year's OTW.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus on the deadline day of the transfer season. After his contract with Barcelona failed to be extended, Messi moved to PSG.

Interestingly, EA announced the new Real Madrid acquisition, David Alaba, as the first OTW player in FIFA 22. His in-game avatar served as the promo's initial reveal last month.

Mesi's new PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku have all been issued OTW cards.

English midfielder Jack Grealish, recently acquired by Manchester City, is also getting an OTW card. Ibrahima Konate, the Liverpool defender who joined from RB Leipzig, is also featured in the promo.

Players who pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition before October 1 will receive a Ones To Watch card as a reward. It also comes with several other perks, including four days of early access to the game.

