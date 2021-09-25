FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition benefits revealed

FIFA 22 will be releasing across all consoles on October 1. Those who can't keep their excitement in check can pre-order the game if they're willing to spend a little extra.

As is customary, the game will be sold in multiple editions, each with its own set of perks and digital extras. These versions are known as the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition.

The former is the less expensive version, with fewer benefits and extras. In this article, players can find a complete list of what is included in the Ultimate Edition.

FIFA 22: What are the benefits of buying the Ultimate Edition?

Here are the benefits that players will receive upon purchasing the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22:

FUT Ones to Watch item (untradeable)

4 Days Early Access (players can start from September 27)

4600 FIFA Points

1 TOTW (Team Of The Week) Player

Players will get Kylian Mbappé as a Loan Item player for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick is available for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent - a local young player with exceptional potential

Players can only purchase the Standard Edition for one console at a time. That is, those who buy FIFA 22 for Xbox One will be unable to play it on the Xbox Series X/S.

Similarly, those who purchase the game for the PS4 will not be able to play it on the PS5. The Ultimate Edition, unlike the Standard Edition, includes both previous-generation and current-generation console versions of the game.

Here are the prices of FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition across all platforms (UK prices):

PC (Steam) - £69.99 (£63.99 for EA Play members)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 - £89.99 (£80.99 for EA Play members)

Players who have an EA Play subscription will receive a 10% discount on the game. This is true for both editions and all platforms.

Additionally, customers who pre-order through FIFA 21 will receive a 10% discount on the game's base price. This means that players have a chance of receiving a total discount of 20%.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar