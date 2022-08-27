When will FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition owners receive their free FUT World Cup Heroes card?

FIFA 23's global release is just over a month away, and fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the game. Given that it will be the last entry of the series, fan expectations are at an all-time high.

Players who have ordered the Ultimate Edition will receive a free FUT World Cup Heroes card from the available options. This year, EA Sports has collaborated with Marvel to design the FUT World Cup Heroes cards with a superhero theme. The complete list of cards, along with their base stats, has been officially revealed. Not only do the cards look fantastic, but some of them have impressive stats on them as well.

Naturally, players will be eager to get their hands on these special cards as soon as possible. However, the FUT World Cup Heroes cards won't be released with the global launch of FIFA 23, which is on September 30.

The launch of FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes cards will likely mark the start of a special event

FUT Heroes cards have been a common addition to the Ultimate Team in recent years, but there have been some significant changes this year. Traditionally, the cards work similarly to the Icon cards as they feature famous footballers who have hung up their boots.

EA Sports has added a different flavor this time, with the FIFA World Cup coming up later in the year. Not only are there more cards to begin with, but their design has also been updated in collaboration with Marvel.

To make matters even more interesting, those who pre-ordered FIFA 23 on or before August 21 will get one FUT World Cup Heroes card for free. In addition to those, the cards will also be revealed with a promo to mark the occasion.

Players entitled to a free card will receive their copy on November 11, 2022. A card pack containing the item will be added to their respective inboxes on the assigned date.

It's also likely that November 11 will be the exact date when more FUT World Cup Heroes cards will be added to packs. EA Sports has followed this pattern in the past with the Ones to Watch (OTW) cards, and FIFA 23 will likely follow suit.

Ultimate Edition owners will not be able to trade the FUT World Cup Heroes card they receive. The cards can't be registered on the market either. Players will have to use the card in their squad or use it in an SBC of their choice.

It also remains to be seen if the release of the FUT World Cup Heroes cards coincides with any special events. Fans expect a special mode to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022. There could also be Ultimate Team events.

FIFA 23's Ultimate Edition will also offer several additional benefits to those who decide to purchase it. While the free FUT World Cup Heroes card is no longer on the table, the other benefits remain. To begin with, users will get three days of early access.

In addition to all the bonus items, every Ultimate Team Edition owner will get 4,600 FIFA Points, the game's premium currency. These points can then be used to unlock different packs and obtain players to improve squads.

EA Sports has showcased several exciting changes so far, and it will be interesting to see how it all comes together once the game is released.

Edited by Siddharth Satish