5 truly bizarre Transfer Deadline Day stories

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Peter Odemwingie's quest to leave West Brom in 2013 shocked everyone

Transfer Deadline Day – whether it’s in the summer or the winter – is arguably the most exciting and dramatic day on the calendar in football, and as a fan, there’s nothing quite like hearing the rumours of who your club may or may not be about to sign as the clock ticks down to the moment that the window shuts.

Over the years we’ve seen plenty of deadline day drama unfold; the Fernando Torres saga in 2011, for instance, and the amount of surprise last-second moves we’ve seen is hard to quantify at this stage.

But deadline day isn’t all drama and rumours – at times it can be quite bizarre too. There have been some truly odd incidents on deadline days over the years, and while nothing quite beats the comedy value of a Sky Sports reporter having a highly questionable object waved in his direction, the following 5 moments involving star players are amongst the strangest of them all.

#5 Robinho gets confused over which club he’s joined (2008)

Robinho's move to Manchester City in 2008 caught everyone off guard - including the player himself

The transfer window in the summer of 2008 was always destined to be an eventful one, and one of the biggest moves that was expected to take place was that of Brazilian forward Robinho. The then-24-year-old had been struggling at Real Madrid, and so the word was that he was headed to the Premier League to join Chelsea.

Everything seemed set as deadline day loomed; Robinho himself stated that he was intent on heading to Stamford Bridge, Real were more than happy for the Brazilian to leave and even Peter Kenyon, Chelsea’s CEO seemed confident of sealing the deal.

Incredibly though, things all changed at the last possible moment. Deadline day saw Manchester City bought out by the ultra-rich Abu Dhabi United Group, and out of nowhere, it was suddenly announced that Robinho wasn’t heading to Chelsea, who had even started printing shirts with his name on the back – but was Manchester-bound instead.

Sure enough, a British transfer record fee of £32.5m was quickly confirmed, and shortly after, the player was introduced at City. Incredibly, the surprise move even seemed to have caught Robinho himself cold; during a press conference to introduce him to his new club, the Brazilian blurted out that he was happy to have accepted Chelsea’s proposal – before being corrected by a gobsmacked reporter.

1 / 5 NEXT