Which Premier League superstar has the highest overall rating in FIFA 23? Manchester City star grabs the spotlight following brilliant season

With the release of FIFA 23 just around the corner, EA Sports have revealed the top 23 highest rated players in the game and a certain Manchester City superstar has grabbed the spotlight by being the highest rated Premier League player in the game.

A glitch on Xbox had recently made FIFA 23 playable to EA Play subscribers a month before the official release, causing a lot of commotion on social media, with leaks regarding ratings and stats being rampant all over Twitter.

While many believed that these stats would most likely change before the full release of FIFA 23 on September 30, recent official reveals by EA Sports suggest that no changes have been made so far, with the highest rated players in the game being like what was depicted in the leaks.

EA recently revealed the top 23 rated players in the game, with the list featuring a large number of players from the Premier League as usual.

Manchester City feature some of the highest rated players in FIFA 23

As the reigning Premier League champions, it comes as no surprise that Manchester City have received favorable ratings in the upcoming game. The Citizens have dominated English football for the last decade, winning the title six times over the last ten seasons.

Manchester City's dominance is largely due to the depth and quality of their roster, with world-class talent available in every position. After Sergio Aguero's departure, the club lacked a proper goal-poaching striker and had to manage with make-shift wingers playing in the forward role.

However, with the signing of Erling Haaland, Manchester City will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2022/23 season.

Who are the highest rated players in the Manchester City squad?

FIFA 23 will be the first FIFA title in a very long time to not feature Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the top-rated spot. Even though the Argentine forward has a claim to the title of the highest rated player, he has to share it with four other players, as there are five players rated 91 overall in the game.

One of these players is Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has solidified his legacy as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Premier League and has been their talisman for years, scoring and assisting on a consistent basis.

He isn't the only player from Manchester City to be included in the top 23, as goalkeeper Ederson made it onto the list with an overall rating of 89 as well.

New signing Erling Haland is in the top 23 as well, with an overall rating of 88. The Norwegian marksman has been in spectacular form, scoring ten goals in his first six league games.

He is an absolute goal-scoring machine, and with EA confirming his inclusion in the Ones to Watch promo for FIFA 23, he is bound to receive a lot of special cards and will be one of the most overpowered players in the game.

Which other Premier League players feature in the list of top 23 rated players in FIFA 23?

Manchester City's dominance in the league has not been unchallenged. The Premier League is one of the most entertaining and competitive leagues in world football, and this is evident in the FIFA 23 ratings as well.

Despite being the runner-up in the league last season, Liverpool have just as many players in the top 23 as Manchester City. Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are both 90 rated, while Alisson is 89 rated.

These players have been crucial to Liverpool's success in domestic and European competitions and definitely deserve their rating in FIFA 23.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The highest-rated Premier League players in FIFA 23 The highest-rated Premier League players in FIFA 23 👀 https://t.co/bOPk2GG3L0

Surprisingly, despite their recent struggles, Manchester United also feature on this list, with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro earning their place amongst the elite.

Heung Min Son, a FIFA 23 ambassador and the Premier League golden boot winner for last season, is also included in the top 23 alongside teammate Harry Kane and Chelsea's Ngolo Kante. All three of these players are rated 89 overall in the upcoming game.

