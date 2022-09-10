Will Cristiano Ronaldo's card in FIFA 23 be worth your time and investment? 

Cristiano Ronaldo has historically been one of FIFA's most broken and overpowered players. However, with the release of FIFA 23 edging closer, his recent struggles might be reflected in the game.

Ronaldo and Leo Messi have dominated world football with their spectacular performances for over a decade. This has been evident in their FIFA ratings over the years, with the two superstars sharing the top-rated spots between themselves since the inception of the Ultimate Team in FIFA 09.

However, father time waits for no one, and with both footballers in the twilight years of their careers, their FIFA ratings have also suffered. While Messi retained the top-rated spot in FIFA 22, Ronaldo was displaced from the number two spot by Robert Lewandowski.

The recent Xbox glitch led to a massive row on social media, with player ratings and stats being leaked for almost every major team in the game. The highest-rated footballers were revealed to the community, and the stats attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo have shocked many.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo still be useable in FIFA 23 despite massive nerf to stats?

EA Sports has often downgraded footballers unfairly based only on their age, especially regarding their pace and physicals. Despite having a good 2021/22 season at an individual level, Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently received the same treatment.

What makes Ronaldo special in FIFA?

The Portuguese's talent and performances in the real world have solidified his position in the annals as an all-time footballing great. He has set the standard for attackers worldwide with his lethal finishing, athleticism, and positional awareness.

These aspects have made him an incredibly unique and effective player in FIFA.

Over the years, Ronaldo's base card and his special versions have dominated FUT due to their overpowered nature. With a combination of five-star skills, a unique body type, and unique dribbling and running animations, Ronaldo is a force to be reckoned with in every FIFA installment.

What does Ronaldo's card look like in FIFA 23?

With an overall of 90 and a pace rating of just 81, the striker has been nerfed heavily in FIFA 23. This is possibly the slowest card Ronaldo has received in FUT history, and with pace being one of the most vital stats in the game, fans are speculating whether he will still be useable.

How good will Cristiano Ronaldo be in FIFA 23?

Despite his underwhelming stats, Ronaldo still has the potential to be extremely viable in FIFA 23.

He will not be the same player that fans have gotten used to over the years, as they will no longer be able to blitz and skill past defenses with raw pace. Due to his low agility and balance stats, his dribbling might also feel more clunky and labored than usual.

However, Ronaldo still boasts an incredibly high shooting stat, making him one of the most lethal finishers in the game. If gamers can adjust their play styles to accommodate the Manchester United man's lack of pace, his five-star skill moves, custom animations, shooting ability, and incredible attacking AI will make him unbelievable in-game.

