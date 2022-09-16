FIFA 23 Ligue 1 top-23 overall ratings are released as Messi leads the way and beats Ronaldo

Messi will continue to be the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 23 despite getting a nerf to his earlier ratings. Ligue 1 becomes the fourth league to reveal the ratings of the top-23 cards. Much of it is along the expected lines as PSG have completely dominated the ratings announced earlier.

Many expected Messi to lose the top spot when the ratings for FIFA 23 were eventually released. This was purely due to his poor season in Paris after a move last summer. The performances have reflected on Messi's overalls, but that hasn't stopped him from dominating the world of FIFA 23. The latest ratings also give the Argentinian forward a better overall than his fiercest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who received an overall rating of 90.

Incidentally, Messi isn't alone at the top and is joined by his clubmate Kylian Mbappe. It also puts PSG in an interesting position as they're the only club that will have more than one of the highest-rated footballers in the game. Let's look at who has made it from the league to the top 23 footballers in the French top division.

Mbappe joins Messi at the top as EA Sports release FIFA 23 Ligue ratings

The ratings were released by EA Sports earlier and contain some amazing cards. Here's the list of the top 23 cards from Ligue 1 in FIFA 23:

Mateo Guendouzi 80

Martin Terrier 81

Alexandre Lacazette 81

Gaetan Laborde 81

Seko Fofana 81

Benjami Bourigeaud 81

Dimitri Payet 82

Anthony Lopes 82

Kevin Volland 82

Fabian Ruiz 83

Carlos Soler 83

Kasper Schmeichel 83

Presnel Kimpembe 83

Sergio Ramos 84

Achraf Hakimi 84

Wissem Ben Yedder 84

Marco Veratti 87

Kaylor Navas 88

Gianluigi Donnarumma 88

Marquinhos 88

Neymar 89

Lionel Messi 91

Kylian Mbappe 91

PSG have been a dominant force in France over the last decade, and the world-class nature of their squad is visible. Messi has many other PSG stars surrounding him, all of which comprise the top 5 ratings in the league. Even relatively new signings like Fabian Ruiz have made it to the list.

Messi and Mbappe's cards are expected to be hotly sought-after by the community as the game goes live. There are some other exciting cards in FIFA 23 as well that could get some potential suitors.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG have the most players (4) in the FIFA top 23 PSG have the most players (4) in the FIFA top 23 📈 https://t.co/WPI93ggDQa

Aside from PSG, Monaco and Nice have a few members present. However, the Ligue 1 reveal has gone like the Bundesliga reveal the previous evening. The two leagues have been dominated by their respective champions for two nights in a row.

It remains to be seen how high these cards will be in the pecking order once FIFA 23 releases.

