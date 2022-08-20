FIFA 23: How good will Kylian Mbappe be in the game?

Kylian Mbappe has already been confirmed as FIFA 23's cover icon, making him the star of the franchise for three years in a row. If the closed beta testing is anything to go by, the Frenchman will also be the highest-rated footballer in the game. However, ratings and being the face of the game aren't always the most important things. As far as Mbappe and his effectiveness are concerned, players can once again expect things along the same lines as the last few years.

FIFA 23 will likely be the last edition of the series, after which there will be a rebrand. Fans hope EA Sports avoids the mistakes made last year and provides a much more refined product this time around. However, players shouldn't expect too many changes to the game's meta. The same meta makes cards like Kylian Mbappe exceptionally strong in the game. Let's the areas in which the Frenchman is expected to shine in the upcoming release.

Kylian Mbappe will once again be very strong in the FIFA 23 meta

Several changes will be made to FIFA 23 to ensure that the game feels fresh and meets the expectations of players, but one key area that players can expect to stay the same is the game's meta. This meta is determined by how the game engine works, and it's expected to remain the same. Most of the gameplay changes showcased have to do with aesthetics and how things look and feel in the game.

The biggest area where Kylian Mbappe will outdo his fellow footballers in FIFA 23 will be his extreme pace. His 91-rated card in FIFA 22 had 97 sprint speed and 97 acceleration. The maximum a card can get for a particular attribute in the game is 99, and a 97 for a base item is a very high stat.

When one considers the meta, pace plays a significant role. Barring the goalkeeper position, all cards with a high pace have a significant advantage, and Kylian Mbappe will be at the top of the charts when the game releases. However, Mbappe's potential dominance won't just stop there, since certain other attributes of his make him a unique case.

Mbappe enjoyed a finishing of 92 last year which made him a lethal finisher. While some cards excel in finishing, they lack the necessary mobility, putting them at a disadvantage in the game's meta. However, the Frenchman never suffered from this problem.

He will also be a dribbler's paradise due to his high-skill moves and strong weak feet. Not many footballers can boast of a combination of 5-star skill moves and a 4-star weak foot in the game. His high agility also makes it challenging for opposing players to time their tackles.

Kylian Mbappe is already an excellent choice in both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22. In last year's game, he received improvements in every department, and his unique cards in Ultimate Team have been some of the most popular choices. The cards are hard to find and cost a fortune in the FUT market.

With a potential overall increase in general stats, some of the stats above may receive a boost. With Mbappe, his in-game potential has been similar to his high-level performances in real life. Unless the meta dramatically shifts, the Frenchman will be an excellent choice in the game.

