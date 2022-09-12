EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 overalls of top 23 cards, Messi joint-highest with four other superstars

FIFA 23's official overalls have now been released as EA Sports have pulled out the curtain for this year's release. Earlier on September 11, the developers announced their plans to commence the general release today. It has gone as per plan, with five footballers sharing their highest overall in-game for the first time.
This is quite peculiar and the first time in recent history that such a thing has occurred. Ordinarily, the top position belongs to one of the many superstars engaged in professional football.
Last year, Lionel Messi was at the top, and the Argentine retained his place. However, four of his compatriots from the same and different teams have joined him in the top spot.
FIFA 23 will be the last entry in the series before it undergoes a major change next year following the license's expiration. The expectations from this year's game are quite high, and EA Sports will have to prevent past mistakes.
However, as far as the overall reveal is concerned, it has gone as smoothly as possible, and the base stats and ratings of the top 23 players in the game are now known.
FIFA 23 becomes the first incidence where five footballers have the highest overall
Here is the list of all 23 footballers and their overalls in FIFA 23. EA Sports released it a few moments back on their website.
- Kylian Mbappe 91
- Karim Benzema 91
- Robert Lewandowski 91
- Kevin De Bruyne 91
- Lionel Messi 91
- Cristiano Ronaldo 90
- Mohamed Salah 90
- Virgil Van Dijk 90
- Thibaut Courtois 90
- Manuel Neuer 90
- Neymar 89
- Son Heung-Min 89
- Sadio Mane 89
- Joshua Kimmich 89
- Casemiro 89
- Alisson 89
- Harry Kane 89
- Ederson 89
- Ngolo Kante 89
- Jan Oblak 89
- Erling Haaland 88
- Toni kroos 88
- Marquinhos 88
This is, of course, the first set of reveals, and more are along the way in the next few days. Fans can expect league-wise and special reveals to be made for the FIFA 23 overalls of footballers.
As mentioned earlier, the highest overall in FIFA 23 is 91, which is a nerf from that of FIFA 22. Another big change is that five footballers have been assigned the same one. Mbappe was expected to be the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 22, and while it has happened, nobody would have expected it to happen like this.
Interestingly, much of the overalls of today's match were those showcased during the Xbox leaks. However, there have been rumors that some data will change, so it remains to be seen what fans will get in the coming days.