EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 overalls of top 23 cards, Messi joint-highest with four other superstars

FIFA 23's official overalls have now been released as EA Sports have pulled out the curtain for this year's release. Earlier on September 11, the developers announced their plans to commence the general release today. It has gone as per plan, with five footballers sharing their highest overall in-game for the first time.

This is quite peculiar and the first time in recent history that such a thing has occurred. Ordinarily, the top position belongs to one of the many superstars engaged in professional football.

Last year, Lionel Messi was at the top, and the Argentine retained his place. However, four of his compatriots from the same and different teams have joined him in the top spot.

FIFA 23 will be the last entry in the series before it undergoes a major change next year following the license's expiration. The expectations from this year's game are quite high, and EA Sports will have to prevent past mistakes.

However, as far as the overall reveal is concerned, it has gone as smoothly as possible, and the base stats and ratings of the top 23 players in the game are now known.

FIFA 23 becomes the first incidence where five footballers have the highest overall

Here is the list of all 23 footballers and their overalls in FIFA 23. EA Sports released it a few moments back on their website.

Kylian Mbappe 91

Karim Benzema 91

Robert Lewandowski 91

Kevin De Bruyne 91

Lionel Messi 91

Cristiano Ronaldo 90

Mohamed Salah 90

Virgil Van Dijk 90

Thibaut Courtois 90

Manuel Neuer 90

Neymar 89

Son Heung-Min 89

Sadio Mane 89

Joshua Kimmich 89

Casemiro 89

Alisson 89

Harry Kane 89

Ederson 89

Ngolo Kante 89

Jan Oblak 89

Erling Haaland 88

Toni kroos 88

Marquinhos 88

This is, of course, the first set of reveals, and more are along the way in the next few days. Fans can expect league-wise and special reveals to be made for the FIFA 23 overalls of footballers.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG have the most players (4) in the FIFA top 23 PSG have the most players (4) in the FIFA top 23 📈 https://t.co/WPI93ggDQa

As mentioned earlier, the highest overall in FIFA 23 is 91, which is a nerf from that of FIFA 22. Another big change is that five footballers have been assigned the same one. Mbappe was expected to be the highest-rated footballer in FIFA 22, and while it has happened, nobody would have expected it to happen like this.

That's Football! @ThatsFootballTV

Two Man United players

Messi > Ronaldo



Fifa 23's top 23 players have been revealed. Thoughts on the ratings? 🤔 Haaland rated less than KaneTwo Man United playersMessi > RonaldoFifa 23's top 23 players have been revealed. Thoughts on the ratings? 🤔 Haaland rated less than Kane🔴 Two Man United players👀 Messi > RonaldoFifa 23's top 23 players have been revealed. Thoughts on the ratings? 👇 https://t.co/p5mzP1WBno

Interestingly, much of the overalls of today's match were those showcased during the Xbox leaks. However, there have been rumors that some data will change, so it remains to be seen what fans will get in the coming days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman