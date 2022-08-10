Why Lionel Messi shouldn't be the highest-rated player in FIFA 23

It is only a matter of time before FIFA 23 is released, and the hype surrounding player ratings is rapidly building up.

The release of a new iteration of the game every year is always accompanied by speculation about the highest-rated player.

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of football. Whether he is the greatest of all time is a contentious topic that always elicits an opinionated response from anyone who follows the beautiful game.

Messi is the highest-rated player in FIFA 22. However, one could argue that the Argentine shouldn't be the highest-rated player in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Lionel Messi's performances in 2021-22 season and other reasons why he shouldn't be the highest-rated player in FIFA 23

Lionel Messi's success with PSG and the Argentine national team won him an unprecedented seventh Ballon d'Or last year. However, many believe that his performances at an individual level left much to be desired.

Listed below are some of the reasons why Messi shouldn't be the highest-rated player in FIFA 23.

1) He had an underwhelming 2021-22 season

Messi has often been a victim of his own high standards. His perceived rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo over the last decade has spurred both players to great heights. Naturally, after years of these two dominating on the field, their recent descent in form has been under heavy scrutiny.

Ronaldo failed to achieve the accolades he hoped for with Manchester United. However, he was among the leading scorers in the Premier League and was named the club's Player of the Year.

The opposite was true for Messi. The forward won the Ligue 1 title with PSG and had some impressive performances in the second half of the season. However, he had a lackluster season at the individual level. He ended the league campaign with 21 goal contributions, which included only six goals.

While these stats may be impressive for many, fans have come to expect a lot more from the 35-year-old maestro.

2) The battle for the top spot is more competitive than ever

For more than a decade, the battle for the title of the highest-rated player in FIFA was contested between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, in FIFA 22, Ronaldo dropped to third place, with Robert Lewandowski taking over the number two spot.

In FIFA 23, Lewandowski and Karim Benzema will challenge Messi for the title. Both strikers have been impressive for their respective teams over the last few years, with Benzema being instrumental in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League victories last season.

3) It's time for the young guns to take over

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two top dogs in world football for over a decade. Their excellence has inspired a newer generation of talented footballers, who are now challenging their idols on the pitch.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have proved that despite their relative lack of experience, they are ready to be the successors of the two icons.

With Mbappe returning as the cover star for FIFA 23, it wouldn't be surprising if he receives an overall boost and overtakes both Ronaldo and Messi in FIFA ratings.

