"No more objectives need to be listed" - Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on why he rejected Real Madrid to stay at PSG

Last month, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid to bring an end to a long drawn-out transfer saga concerning his future. His decision to extend his stay in France annoyed the Los Blancos faithful and those at the club.

Mbappe has now spoken for himself, providing more clarity on his decision. He shared the motivation behind continuing at PSG and snubbing Real Madrid.

In an interview with BFMTV, the 23-year old spoke about his desire to bring the Champions League trophy to Paris. He also suggested that becoming the club's top scorer is another milestone he's aiming for.

The French international said, via PSG Talk:

“Become PSG’s top scorer and the goal of the Champions League? There are more than that, but both are part of it. Of course, the Champions League is the clear objective displayed. No more objectives need to be listed. That’s what we want. Now we know there is a way."

Real Madrid won the Champions League for a record-extending 14th time last season, beating Liverpool in the final. Hence, it is not difficult to see why fans think Mbappe has made the wrong choice.

However, this new contract now allows the 23-year old to be closely involved in matters for the club. This includes the recruitment of players and the appointment of a new coach as well.

The Frenchman (170 goals) is trailing Edinson Cavani (200 goals) to be crowned as PSG's all-time top scorer. He is well aware that the target is within sight and reach. Mbappe added:

"We also know that this must go through unanimity at the national level. I don’t think in the last two years we haven’t done that. And top scorer in history, I think it can go well. It’s going to be something amazing if I manage to do it. But if I continue like this, there is no reason.”

Having failed to sign the 23-year old forward, Real Madrid turned their attention to his compatriot and highly rated midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni. The Spanish giants acquired his signature for a deal reportedly worth €80m via Transfermarkt.

PSG forward Neymar Jr. offered to Real Madrid

Word is that the Parisians are looking to offload Neymar Jr. this summer after five years of signing him from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million. The French giants are prepared to sell the Brazilian star for a fee in the region of €50m. El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Alvarez reported that his former club Barcelona were offered a chance to sign him back.

Meanwhile, Defensa Central reported that their eternal rivals Real Madrid, too, have been given a chance to secure the PSG forward's services. While the Blaugrana are not prioritizing his signing, they might go down this route if they fail to land Robert Lewandowski.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are not even remotely interested in a deal for the 30-year-old Selecao international.

