3 Ones To Watch (OTW) cards you should use in FIFA 23 (and 3 cards you should avoid)

With the first week of FIFA 23 FUT season here, the Ones To Watch (OTW) promo is in full swing. The OTW cards are meant to represent big transfers from last summer and have already left a mark on their new haunts. Electronic Arts (EA) has kept the hype train going with a mini release of a few more cards recently, adding players like Renato Sanches to the list.

With players like Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Sadio Mane making big changes to their careers last summer, the Ones To Watch list is full of heavyweights that FUT fans would be desiring to have in their squads. Here are our top three picks for the best Ones to Watch (OTW) cards of the season, as well as a list of three cards to avoid.

Top three Ones To Watch cards to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The cards that have the most potential for big upgrades this season are the ones who are not only playing superbly in domestic leagues, but also have a chance to shine at the Qatar World Cup scheduled to begin this November. For a more in-depth explanation of the OTW cards, read this guide on how Wins to Watch and Nations to Watch mechanics work.

Note: This list is subjective and speculative.

3) Renato Sanches

PSG's central midfielder Renato Sanches is a prime example of a card poised for a lot of upgrades. As a new signing for the top Ligue 1 club, Sanches is expected to fulfill the Wins to Watch upgrade and get some much-needed stat boosts within the next few weeks. Having already won their last game against Nice, the 25-year-old only needs two more wins in the next seven matchups to get the In-Form upgrade.

As a Portuguese national, Renato Sanches is also up for the Nations to Watch boost at this year's World Cup. Portugal are in Group H with Uruguay, Ghana, and South Korea, and are expected to top the table, giving Sanches a chance to shine and increase his 80 rated card.

2) Richarlison

The new striker at White Hart Lane occupies the next spot on the list due to his high potential threshold for upgrades. With a fews already under his belt, Richarlison is expected to have a good season with Tottenham Hotspur, who have also had a great start to the season.

The 81 rated forward will likely upgrade in no time considering how his team is performing in the Premier League. Richarlison will be getting a crack at the World Cup this winter, playing for his national side, Brazil.

The Ones To Watch card for the player is an Obective card for FIFA 23 FUT and can be obtained relatively easily. Here's a guide to Richarlison's OTW objective to get the star midfielder for your Ultimate Team squad.

1) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was one of the most talked about transfers last summer and has already terrorized his Premier League opponents by scoring 14 goals for Manchester City in only eight matches. If he maintains his form, the Norwegian is bound for some major upgrades to his card through Team of The Week, Player of the Month, or other featured boosts.

Haaland might not have the benefit of getting the Nations to Watch In-Form upgrades, but his domestic performance makes up for that quite well. The 88 rated player is expected to become one of the highest ranked cards as the FIFA 23 season commences.

Three Ones To Watch (OTW) cards you might want to avoid in FIFA 23 Ultimate team

Not all other OTW cards this season will be as desirable as Haaland or Richarlison. It makes sense not to want Ones To Watch cards that aren't expected to get any boosts as the season progresses. Here are some cards that might not be worth your time in the current FUT season in FIFA 23.

3) Corentin Tolisso

The 81 rated central midfielder from Olympique Lyonnais hasn't had a good start to the season. With his team winning only four matches this season, things aren't looking too good for Corentin Tolisso in terms of receiving OTW upgrades. Albeit, the Frenchman does have a good chance of getting that Nations to Watch upgrade.

With a 69 pace rating and three-star skill moves along with a weak foot rating, players looking to get good Ones to Watch cards in FIFA 23 might not want to pick up the 28-year-old.

2) Steven Bergwijn

The 24-year-old Dutchman has made a switch to Ajax this season, who are in a respectable second position in the domestic league. Steven Bergwijn's comparatively high acceleration and pace might look enticing to players looking for an effective left-winger.

However, the 80 rated player has a key weakness: his 2 star weak foot rating. His below 80 shooting and passing stats also do not bode well considering there are so many better players along the flanks in FIFA 23.

1) Tyler Adams

The Tyler Adams Ones To Watch card has been getting quite the flak recently, with players taking to Twitter to express their frustration at getting him as their Ultimate Edition pre-order bonus. While the American central defensive midfielder plays at Leeds in the Premier League, his 76 rated card is not what people envision as a desirable FIFA 23 OTW card in any way.

Perhaps the worst Ones To Watch card in the game, Tyler Adams has only seen two wins in the domestic league and FIFA 23 fans aren't hopeful about a Wins to Watch upgrade. However, there is a high possibility of him getting a Nations to Watch In-Form upgrade as the United States face-off against Iran, England, and Wales in the group stages in Qatar.

