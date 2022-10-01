5 best FIFA 23 Ones to Watch (OTW) cards in Ultimate Team

Now that FIFA 23 has finally got its full release, the excitement is high with EA's announcement involving Ones to Watch (OTW) cards in Ultimate Team. What differentiates these cards from other ones is the fact that they have the chance to upgrade their own ratings on certain conditions. For instance, getting special item boosts such as Man of the Match or Team of the Week will increase their ratings.

In FIFA 23, the World Cup provides an added opportunity for footballers to get more boosts to their ratings. According to EA, the two extra conditions that will give the cards permanent boosts in the months ahead are:

Wins to Watch - Players will get a one-off upgrade to their stat if their team wins three out of the next eight domestic league matchups starting on September 30. Nations to Watch - Players who are part of a nation competing in the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be eligible for an upgrade if their nation wins at least one match in the tournament.

With plenty of options to choose from, here are the top five Ones to Watch (OTW) cards that have great potential to see upgrades in the coming months.

Top five best Ones To Watch (OTW) cards in FIFA 23, including Richarlison

Taking into account how both the footballers' domestic and international team performances will drastically boost the stats for their OTW cards, here are the top cards to get for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

5) Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur's new signing, the 81-rated Richarlison, is the first pick on this list primarily due to his high upgrade potential. The striker has already scored two goals in the two Champions League matches he has played this season and is expected to do quite well at White Hart Lane.

As a Brazilian national, he is bound to get an In-Form upgrade if the number one-seeded FIFA team can get a win during the World Cup. Considering Spurs are playing quite well in the Premier League and are currently tied with Manchester City for second place on the table, Richarlison is bound to get the Wins to Watch boosts for his OTW card stats in FIFA 23.

4) Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners have seen a fantastic opening to the new season, having won six of the seven matches they played. Arsenal are currently sitting at the top of the table with the help of their Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who has netted four goals within the first seven matches for the team. This means that he is probably getting the Wins to Watch bonus with ease.

Despite him not being included in the Brazil squad, he will still be eligible for the Nations to Watch upgrade to his Ones to Watch card and is likely to get it too. All in all, this one is a good card to have in FIFA 23 FUT season.

3) Sadio Mane

The Senegalese left-midfielder has been playing in the wing for the top Bundesliga club since the season's start after his amazing performances for Liverpool. Sadio Mane has already scored five times in his time at Bayern Munich and is the second-highest rated player on the Ones To Watch list.

His 89-rated card is just two digits away from the current highest-rated card (91) in the game. This means that the Wins to Watch upgrade will make him an even stronger card.

While he will be missing out on World Cup bonuses, with a world-class team by his side, Mane's OTW card has a pretty decent chance of getting buffed in the upcoming FIFA 23 season.

2) Erling Haaland

The Norwegian marksman has had a spectacular start to the season with Manchester City. Erling Haaland's move to the Premier League giants was one of the most talked about transfers over the summer, and boy, did it pay off for Guardiola! Haaland is already the leading scorer in the league with an impressive 11 goals in seven matches.

He has also scored three goals in two Champions League games, making his talent felt on the European stage. With his current form, his Ones to Watch card is sure to see some pretty good upgrades throughout the FIFA 23 FUT season.

1) Lewandowski

Already boasting the highest rated card in the game, Lewandowski's move to Barcelona has been quite the development. The Polish striker was outstanding back in the Bundesliga last season and has already made his presence felt in the Spanish League by leading the scoreboard with eight goals in six matches.

The Polish national will also have a crack at the Qatar World Cup this winter and has to win just one match to secure the Nations to Watch upgrade to his OTW card.

If he continues to be in form, players can expect Lewandowski to get featured in some Team of the Weeks. This suggests that the Barca forward can get some more buffs for his already-strong FIFA 23 Ones to Watch card.

Players who have pre-ordered FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will also get a free Ones to Watch (OTW) card from the in-game store.

