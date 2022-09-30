FIFA 23 pre-order bonus - Release dates, bonus items, and more

Every pre-order of FIFA 23 comes with extra items for players that they won't receive when the full game gets released on September 30. Some of these are footballer cards that they can use in making their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad. Other resources can be used to take advantage of someone's in-game journey.

The pre-order bonuses are rewarded to players as a token of appreciation by EA Sports. After all, the purchases are made much before the game gets released, and it's a show of faith from the buyers. Naturally, there's no shortage of rewards this time around as well. The Standard and Ultimate Edition have several bonus items that players can use in different game modes.

Aside from that, some pre-order bonus items will be handed out to players who ordered the game before its launch. These items have different release dates within the game, as some will be handed out later than others. Let's look at all the items a FIFA 23 player is entitled to if they pre-ordered the game.

FIFA 23 has several pre-order bonuses for players

One can acquire two available game editions for their respective platforms - Standard and Ultimate. The Ultimate Edition might be pricier than the Standard, but it has several perks. One such perk is the pre-order bonuses that come with the costlier version of the game.

One exclusive item is the FUT World Cup Heroes card that Ultimate Edition owners will get with their copy. The card falls in the promo, which would go live around the middle of November to celebrate the inception of the FIFA World Cup in real life. The Heroes card will likely be available in packs as well as there could be Squad Building Challenges themed around them.

Anyone who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition before August 28, 2022, will get an untradable version of a FUT World Cup Heroes card for free. They will receive it in-game on November 11, most likely the same time the promo is launched. It will be a nice addition for the players as some terrific cards have been released.

The FUT World Cup Heroes cards will also be helpful from the point of view of squad chemistry. FIFA 23 has a completely revamped system, and these will provide double the chemistry points that ordinary cards do, which will be incredibly useful.

Another pre-order bonus that the Ultimate Edition owners will get is an untradable Ones to Watch (OTW) card on September 30, when the promo goes live. These are special items for footballers who have been part of the summer transfer window.

These cards have boosted stats over their base versions and can also receive boosts in the future. Each OTW card has to meet certain conditions to boost the stats and overalls. Some big names have already been confirmed to make an entry, and the full list will be revealed later tonight.

Aside from the pre-order bonuses, there are plenty of additional items like FIFA Points, which come with the game's Ultimate Edition. These points are valuable resources that can only be purchased with real-life money. Each FIFA 23 player will receive 4,600 points, which will be great for kickstarting their Ultimate Team journey.

Additionally, there are bonus items for the career mode as well in the form of local homegrown talent. There will be loan items and ambassador packs that players can choose from to improve their squads. These items will always be available irrespective of when someone purchases their copy of the game.

