FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition guide: What is the best way to spend the 4600 FIFA points in the game?

If you pre-ordered the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, you now likely have access to 4,600 FIFA points.

There are only two ways to spend these FIFA points at the moment: by buying packs and drafting. Both are good options, but each one is very different from the other.

Packs can be purchased from the store for either coins or FIFA points. In most cases, there are only two packs for FIFA points: premium gold packs and premium silver packs.

If your goal in FIFA 23 is to get as many coins as possible, you should not be purchasing premium silver packs. However, premium gold packs aren't the best, either. They contain 12 gold items and only three rares, so you can only get a maximum of three gold players.

The FIFA 23 store packs update every day at 6:00 pm GMT (Image via fifplay)

New FIFA 23 packs are added to the store each day at 6:00 pm GMT. They can be bought for various amounts of FIFA points but always cost more than premium gold packs.

These packs are a good option to spend FIFA points on. However, the cost will limit the number of packs you can order.

With this being the case, you only have one possible use for the FIFA points you earned from the Ultimate Edition pre-order.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Drafting is the best way to spend FIFA 23 points: How to do it

FIFA 23 draft mode is the best use of FIFA points (Image via fifplay)

Drafting is, by far, the most efficient use of your FIFA points. It costs 300 FIFA points to enter the draft, while a single premium gold pack costs half of that amount.

You can start drafting by choosing a formation followed by your captain. It should be noted that there are no position changes in the draft. To attain the highest chemistry possible, you need to draft players whose position is in the formation you chose.

Once your team is drafted, you can head to the single-elimination tournament. Whenever you lose a single game, your draft is over, and your rewards are given to you.

You can win a maximum of four games in a row for the best possible rewards. However, you should not be expected to attain this feat in every draft.

Luckily, EA made it so that if you win just your first game, you will be rewarded with more than 300 FIFA points in packs.

Generally, the rewards for one win are two premium gold packs and a single gold pack. If you win more than your first game, you get even more in rewards, but they tend to be a random set of pre-determined packs. There is no exact formula for getting the best packs other than winning four in a row.

All in all, the draft is the most efficient use of your FIFA points right now. A possible argument against the draft is that it takes a lot longer to get the packs, seeing as it requires at least one game up to four games in total.

During this early stage in the FIFA 23 cycle, you may feel the need to spend your time playing division rivals, friendlies, or the weekend league. It is up to you to choose how you want to spend your time, but drafting is the best way to spend your points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far