"Save your money!": Fans divided over FIFA 23 early access

After a disastrous web app launch, FIFA 23 officially opened early access for those who purchased the Ultimate Edition. There is also a timed ten-hour trial for EA Play subscribers. Players dove into the new title and found several drawbacks. Some delivered nuanced criticism, while others outright panned the game.

While the web app allows players to open packs, trade, and build their starter squads in anticipation of the full release, early access allows fans to play the game and get familiar with the game mechanics.

Fans are divided over several FIFA 23 gameplay changes

The FIFA community is always active on Twitter. They frequently discuss all the titles and share detailed information. This wouldn't be any different for FIFA 23. The community has been buzzing with opinions spanning the spectrum.

With the gameplay being the most vital part of any FIFA title, social media has been replete with discourse regarding the changes introduced in FIFA 23. However, fans are split regarding their overall experience with the game.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ryan Haber expressed his thoughts on FIFA 23 articulately and objectively, giving a point-by-point analysis of the gameplay and how it feels in-game.

Ryan @Itshaber Fifa 23 Gameplay thoughts after 40 games:



- Pace is very important

- Left stick dribbling is basically no longer a thing

- Passing feels very quick & fluid (big W)

- Defensive stats are VERY important for CBs

- Manual defending > AI defending atm

- Pace is very important
- Left stick dribbling is basically no longer a thing
- Passing feels very quick & fluid (big W)
- Defensive stats are VERY important for CBs
- Manual defending > AI defending atm
- Narrow formation is ass (imo)

However, not everyone was as constructive with their feedback. Many disgruntled players have let their frustrations out on social media, calling the gameplay slow and horrendous. One fan, in particular, even went as far as to claim that the community should save their money instead of spending it on the game.

Jake @AsanteSZN My expectations for #FIFA23 were low but somehow they've disappointed. If you've not purchased fifa 23 yet. Please keep it that way. It's unbelievably poor. The scripting is worse than ever. The gameplay is unresponsive and slow. Save your money people!

While some believe the slower nature of the game is detrimental to the overall experience, others believe that a slower game facilitates a more tactical and realistic approach.

ObiKenobi @ObiKenobi93HD #FIFA23 #RTG My first impressions on FIFA 23 Gameplay; it feels very tactical, skill moves are actually good (when used at the right time) , passing is actually rewarding (at the right time) , Pace is sort of there, overall feels more Manual Based which is actually awesome #FUT23

Many players preferred to play the old-gen version of the game, which did not possess Hypermotion mechanics, as it provided quicker and more arcade-style gameplay. With Hypermotion 2.0 introduced in FIFA 23, many players noted slow and difficult gameplay. They claim that slow gameplay can be avoided by opting to play the previous title. Thus, the new game comes across as less attractive.

JB²² 💫 @LFCIshan Next gen FIFA 23 gameplay is so shit, players feel so clunky and slow



I'm gonna play on old gen it's so much better

The new power shot feature introduced in the game has also been successful with fans. This mechanic allows players to unleash an insanely powerful shot on goal with the downside of having a slower animation speed. It adds an enjoyable dynamic to the gameplay, with players being rewarded for creating space in their opponent's defense.

Nate Patrick @NatePTK



A.I. less involved

Plenty of goals

Power Shots (and long shots) crazy fun



A.I. less involved
Plenty of goals
Power Shots (and long shots) crazy fun

Feel like I'd be really happy with FIFA 23 for the next twelve months if there were only minimal adjustments made. Anyone else largely happy with the FUT Gameplay on-launch?

In the game's early days, there was no definitive meta. However, over time, players gradually discovered overpowered tactics and mechanics. This year features more of the same, with pro players already doing their best to find the best exploits and other ways to score.

The first day of FIFA 23 has been rather eventful. While the community may differ in their opinions regarding the state of the gameplay, no one can deny that the franchise brings football fans together unlike any other.

