"Save your money!": Fans divided over FIFA 23 early access

After a disastrous web app launch, FIFA 23 officially opened early access for those who purchased the Ultimate Edition. There is also a timed ten-hour trial for EA Play subscribers. Players dove into the new title and found several drawbacks. Some delivered nuanced criticism, while others outright panned the game.
While the web app allows players to open packs, trade, and build their starter squads in anticipation of the full release, early access allows fans to play the game and get familiar with the game mechanics.
Fans are divided over several FIFA 23 gameplay changes
The FIFA community is always active on Twitter. They frequently discuss all the titles and share detailed information. This wouldn't be any different for FIFA 23. The community has been buzzing with opinions spanning the spectrum.
With the gameplay being the most vital part of any FIFA title, social media has been replete with discourse regarding the changes introduced in FIFA 23. However, fans are split regarding their overall experience with the game.
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ryan Haber expressed his thoughts on FIFA 23 articulately and objectively, giving a point-by-point analysis of the gameplay and how it feels in-game.
However, not everyone was as constructive with their feedback. Many disgruntled players have let their frustrations out on social media, calling the gameplay slow and horrendous. One fan, in particular, even went as far as to claim that the community should save their money instead of spending it on the game.
While some believe the slower nature of the game is detrimental to the overall experience, others believe that a slower game facilitates a more tactical and realistic approach.
Many players preferred to play the old-gen version of the game, which did not possess Hypermotion mechanics, as it provided quicker and more arcade-style gameplay. With Hypermotion 2.0 introduced in FIFA 23, many players noted slow and difficult gameplay. They claim that slow gameplay can be avoided by opting to play the previous title. Thus, the new game comes across as less attractive.
The new power shot feature introduced in the game has also been successful with fans. This mechanic allows players to unleash an insanely powerful shot on goal with the downside of having a slower animation speed. It adds an enjoyable dynamic to the gameplay, with players being rewarded for creating space in their opponent's defense.
In the game's early days, there was no definitive meta. However, over time, players gradually discovered overpowered tactics and mechanics. This year features more of the same, with pro players already doing their best to find the best exploits and other ways to score.
The first day of FIFA 23 has been rather eventful. While the community may differ in their opinions regarding the state of the gameplay, no one can deny that the franchise brings football fans together unlike any other.