FIFA 23 10-hour trial: How to fix "EA Play not validating" error on your Xbox console

All Xbox members who are subscribed to EA Play should get FIFA 23's 10-hour trial on their consoles. For some unexplained reason, however, it is not working as intended, which has caused a lot of frustration for the fans. Thankfully, there have been some fixes going on along with the community that users can try to minimize their problems.

EA Sports initiated the EA Play trial earlier than the start of the early access period for Ultimate Edition users. Naturally, eager fans turned on their consoles and many of them had the game pre-downloaded as they had purchased a copy. Others enabled the 10-hour trial from Microsoft Software and started the installation.

So far, there has been no issue in terms of the download and installation of FIFA 23, and it works on the Xbox console as intended. Unfortunately, the problem happens thereafter when users try to play the game. While EA Sports and Xbox haven't officially acknowledged the issue, there seems to be some workarounds.

FIFA 23 community devises some solution after EA Play fails to validate the trial

Normally, a network connection is not mandatory for FIFA 23 if a player chooses to play the offline mode. However, the trial is different and it requires a constant online connection even if the player is playing offline modes. This is to ensure that nobody is going past the 10-hour stipudated trial period.

andreas mägi @andreasmgi @EAHelp There are alot of players that can't play the fifa 23 trial on next Gen Xbox says there was a error validating your ea play membership @EAFIFADirect There are alot of players that can't play the fifa 23 trial on next Gen Xbox says there was a error validating your ea play membership @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp

This should not have been a problem in today's day and age, given how the internet has become an important part of everyone's lives. However, the same internet seems to be causing the problem as many Xbox users on current-gener models are unable to play the 10-hour trial of FIFA 23.

Thankfully, there have been some workarounds to fix the issue of EA Play services not working. While these steps are not guaranteed to work at all times, one method did work while testing at a personal level.

Method 1

Calum @Calum1998_ @andreasmgi @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp Go into your library, press start on fifa, “manage games and add ons”, there should be a folder in there called something like “saved items”, delete everything in there (your profile says and also game reserved data) relaunch the game and hopefully it’ll work for you @andreasmgi @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp Go into your library, press start on fifa, “manage games and add ons”, there should be a folder in there called something like “saved items”, delete everything in there (your profile says and also game reserved data) relaunch the game and hopefully it’ll work for you

Go to library and choose FIFA 23. Go to "Manage game and add-ons". Select "Saved Items" Delete the locally saved profile and reserved space. Restart the console and start the game fresh.

Method 2 (Worked on personal testing)

😮‍💨 @shushyouneek23 @andreasmgi @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp I found a fix after you click play trial go back to the Home Screen then wait a lil load it back up then accept again it should say to pick language if it does then it’s fixed if not keep going back to Home Screen and repeat until it works @andreasmgi @EAFIFADirect @EAHelp I found a fix after you click play trial go back to the Home Screen then wait a lil load it back up then accept again it should say to pick language if it does then it’s fixed if not keep going back to Home Screen and repeat until it works

Open FIFA 23 and select Continue with Trial. Press the Xbox button and come back to the home menu. Wait for 20-30 seconds. Don't close the game. Return to the game. Players will once again be asked to choose the trial which will indicate that the validation has worked. If step 4 doesn't take place, go back to the home screen and continue with the process.

Method 3

Go to Network Settings on an Xbox. Go to Advanced settings. Choose an alternate MAC address by cleaning the existing one. Restart the console.

It is unclear as to what is causing this issue in the first place, but users from all over the world have reported the crisis. As the game is ready to be released worldwide, fans will hope that the problem will be patched by the relevant parties as soon as possible.

