FIFA 23 10-hour trial - Release date, how to access, benefits, and more

FIFA 23 will be going down a different path than the ones taken by most modern titles, as there's a chance for players to try out the title first. It's not just for a petty period, as they can get up to 10 hours of game time at no additional cost.

This will allow them to ensure that their system is good enough to run FIFA 23 without any problems, in an optimal manner. It will also create scope for potential buyers to ensure if the game's made for them in the first place. After all, EA Sports releases a new version annually, and some might want to skip a few since the upgrades are only sometimes noticeable.

That said, FIFA 23's 10-hour trial differs from how demos usually work. The trial is only available to some; hence, a buyer needs to know the exact process. While it's not free, the potential cost of enjoying a trial for a user is minuscule compared to the game's full price.

EA Sports to enable FIFA 23's 10-hour trial for all users

The 10-hour FIFA 23 trial unlocks all the modes that will be present in the title. In those 10 hours, it will appear the same to a trialist as it will to those who own a copy of the game. The best advantage is the start of the early access, as it allows players to try out the title even before it releases worldwide.

Players will be able to try out the FIFA 23 10-hour trial starting September 27, when the early access period of the game begins. This is the same moment that the game will open up for those who have also purchased the Ultimate Edition. Players can access all areas of the title under the trial, making it a fantastic experience for anyone.

As mentioned above, getting access to FIFA 23's 10-hour trial can be complicated. To enjoy it, a person will require an active EA Play membership because the trial comes as part of the subscription. An active subscription will work, so an interested person must take at least one month of EA's gaming service.

Once subscribed, the trial version wil then become available for download. The option to download will be on the same platform for which the EA Play account was created. For example, a person can download and play the trial on a PC if their subscription is on the same platform.

FIFA 23's 10-hour trial version looks and appears the same as a full copy and has all the game modes enabled to be enjoyed by the players. The only difference is a trial version watermark written at the top of the screen. Players must be careful not to go over the 10-hour period or else they will lose access to it and all the offerings.

If a player decides to convert their trial into a full purchase, they can retain all their progression as long as it's done with the same account. This will ensure that players can keep their items in the Ultimate Team, for example. Additionally, buyers will get a 10% discount on their purchase price, which is offered by the same EA Play membership.

Overall, it's an excellent process for those who might need more convincing or are not sure about what to expect. While the EA Play membership requires some fees, it's significantly less than the price of acquiring FIFA 23. Moreover, the 10-hour trial offers enough time for someone to properly test the game out and decide whether they wish to purchase it or not.

