Which is the best Striker (ST) card in FIFA 23?

With the release of FIFA 23 drawing closer and closer, EA has revealed almost all relevant player ratings, including those of strikers, defenders, and midfielders. With specialized lists of dribblers and sprinters also made public, it seems the headliner Kylian Mbappe is a prime candidate for the position of the top striker spot.

The Frenchman shares the highest-rated card, 91, with fellow luminaries such as Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema, and Kevin de Bruyne. With the Argentinian GOAT receiving substantial rating cuts, Mbappe's near-perfect pace and dribbling make him arguably the best forward in the game.

Mbappe_insinde @Mbappe_insinde7 Kylian Mbappe will be the best player on FIFA 23 with a rating of 91! Kylian Mbappe will be the best player on FIFA 23 with a rating of 91!🔥 https://t.co/aYazvYnsbF

Mbappe has potential to be best striker in FIFA 23

Mbappe has to be one of the most overpowered characters in the game and lives up to being the cover star. He has retained his overall 91 rating from FIFA 22 but has now become the highest-rated player in FIFA 23, courtesy of Lewandowski and Messi getting one and two-point reductions to their overall stats.

He's had a wonderful season with PSG in 2021/2022. Despite losing out on the Champions League, Coupe de France, and the Trophee de Champions last season, the Parisians sat comfortably at the top of Ligue 1; all thanks to Kylian Mbappe's 28 goals and 19 assists. Let's break down the two best reasons why he is the best striker in the game.

Highest in-game pace

In FIFA games, pace has always been an essential stat for strikers to have. Although it is supposed to be a proper simulation of the beautiful game, matches seldom last for more than 20 minutes. In such a time crunch, players who can cover large distances in a small amount of time are highly coveted.

"Donatello," as he is nicknamed based on his facial features, has one of the best stats on his player card for the in-game meta. Mbappe's lethal 97 pace rating gives him a huge advantage over his peers because FIFA games have traditionally preferred lean and fast players who can dribble past slower opponents.

With the fastest FIFA 23 players revealed, Mbappe is the king of pace with a full-point advantage over Adam Traore and a two-point advantage over Real Madrid's star winger Vinicius Junior. His 97 acceleration and 97 sprint speed make him the perfect striker to leave opposing players in the dust.

His high dribbling stat of 92 and agility stat of 93 also grant him a competitive edge in game modes such as FUT. Here are some pace comparisons between him and other top strikers and wingers in the game.

Name FIFA 23 Overall rating Pace rating Mbappe 91 97 Lewandowski 91 75 Benzema 91 80 Haaland 88 89 Messi 91 81

Most potential for in-game growth

Another meta list that Mbappe tops involves potential rating. While he already has the highest base score in the game, 91, he also has the most impressive potential rating at a staggering 95. This means that in Career Mode, the Frenchman very well may rise through the ranks and leave others behind to truly become the best footballer in FIFA 23.

Mbappe was undoubtedly one of the top players last year, and EA's high ratings for him in FIFA 23 reflect his seemingly limitless potential very well. The 23-year-old Frenchman already has a World Cup and several domestic league cups under his belt and will be looking to expand his trophy collection this new season as well.

The youngster was already in top form when he ended last season, and EA's potential rating gave him a one-point advantage over Manchester City striker Haaland. Here is a list of competitors to see how he fares against other rising talents.

Players FIFA 23 Base rating FIFA 23 Potential rating Mbappe 91 95 Haaland 88 94 Pedri 85 93 Foden 85 92 Vinicius Junior 86 92

Fans just need to wait another week to get their hands on Mbappe as FIFA 23 is set to release on September 30, with the Ultimate Edition owners getting a three-day early access.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far