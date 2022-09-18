Who are the fastest footballers in FIFA 23? EA Sports releases top 20 cards as Mbappe sprints to the top

Kylian Mbappe has made it to the top in FIFA 23 regarding Sprint Speed, and there's nobody as fast as the French speedster. EA Sports has revealed the top 20 fastest cards in the game, and fans had been waiting for this list for some time.

Sprint Speed is the stat that decides the meta to a large extent, as cards with pace are highly sought after. As far as players are concerned, they have some nice alternatives even if they can't afford Mbappe. All 20 cards showcased today are blazingly fast and will be hard to contain in the actual game.

FIFA 23 fans have had two meta reveals in the last 24 hours as the best dribblers in the game were released last evening. While Messi was able to beat his French clubmate on that list, there's no such occurrence this time around. Let's take a look at the top 20 speedsters in this year's game.

Mbappe becomes the fastest footballer in FIFA 23, but some surprising names exist

Mbappe has been known in the game for his pace for some time now. FIFA 23 will be no different, where he will have a pace rating of 97. However, a few almost caught the Frenchman on top of the list, and here's all 20, as revealed by EA Sports.

The 20 fastest footballers in FIFA 23

Noah Okafor 93

Hirving Lozano 93

Ousmane Dembele 93

Ruan 93

Frank Acheampong 93

Lucas Hernandez 93

Jeremiah St. Juste 93

Jeremie Frimpong 94

Alphonso Davies 94

Alex Bangura 94

Kevin Schade 94

Ismaila Sarr 94

Sebastian Villa 94

Inaki Williams 94

Gerrit Holtman 94

Sheraldo Becker 95

Danie James 95

Vinicius Jr. 95

Adama Traore 96

Kylian Mbappe 97

There could be no doubt about Mbappe taking the top place in the game following his exploits in real life. The Frenchman can play in all three attacking positions and relies heavily on his pace to beat the opponents.

Wolves' Adama Traore might not be making starts in real life, but he almost caught up with the Frenchman. His pace rating is just one less than the PSG superstar's, which is no mean feat. Interestingly, Jeremiah St. Juste has become the fastest center-back in the game.

There are two rising stars in the form of Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez. The two left-backs are sensational at their respective clubs, and their pace symbolizes their offensive work rates. It will be interesting to see how all these cards will shape up the meta once FIFA 23 releases on September 30.

