"This is PSG starting 11": FIFA 23 community reacts as ratings for Messi and other Ligue 1 superstars are released

Messi is leading the way in FIFA 23 as the Ligue 1 ratings have been revealed as expected. He isn't alone on the list, as French superstar Kylian Mbappe has the same overall in this year's release. Moreover, PSG have the highest number of representations in the top 23 cards.

As expected, fans have reacted to the ratings. It wouldn't be wrong to admit that they are more or less along the expected lines. However, it has still resulted in the community expressing their thoughts on social media about how they feel.

The hype around FIFA 23 is massive, given that the series will change after this year. With the FIFA World Cup coming up, fans expect new things in the game. It ultimately starts with the ratings and overalls, which determines how a card will perform in-game. When it comes to Ligue 1, it's not just about Messi and Mbappe as there are some other amazing cards as well, and fans have now had their say.

FIFA 23 community reacts as EA Sports releases the ratings of top 23 cards in Ligue 1, led by Lionel Messi

There have been all kinds of reactions from the FIFA 23 community once the ratings of the cards were revealed. While some agree with what's been shown, others have expressed strong criticism. They believe the ratings don't accurately reflect the quality of the footballers they belong to.

Competition seems severe even within a single club, as one fan feels that Neymar has been done a massive injustice in the upcoming game.

charlie @charliemorris74 @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats Disrespect on neymar and messi. Neymar 91 messi 92 mbappe 91

Some fans can't believe that Messi has been awarded the highest overall despite having a domestic season where he registered only six goals.

One fan pointed out that it's quite unbelievable that Achraf Hakimi's overall has been downgraded despite the wing-back having a splendid season.

ameen @ameenerr @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats Lmaooo how on earth does Hakimi get downgraded after that season

With today's lowest rating being 80, it could be a case of Canadian talent being lower than that despite playing well for Lille.

Northern Authority @Karma_Cop52 @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats Where is Jonathan David? He didn't make screenshot and not even extended list on site? So he's lower than 80!?

Another FIFA 23 enthusiast pointed out that Trent Alexander-Arnold's rating has remained the same despite having a poorer season in comparison to Achraf Hakimi. As mentioned earlier, the latter's overall has been reduced from what it was in FIFA 22.

A.b.C. @AbC_1987 @EASPORTSFIFA

Hakimi 84 (downgrading him, after having a good year. They gave him an IF and a TOTY year card in FIFA22 but still downgrade him)



EA logics @Ligue1UberEats Alexander-Arnold 87 (same rating as last year which makes him the best RB in game)Hakimi 84 (downgrading him, after having a good year. They gave him an IF and a TOTY year card in FIFA22 but still downgrade him)EA logics @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats Alexander-Arnold 87 (same rating as last year which makes him the best RB in game)Hakimi 84 (downgrading him, after having a good year. They gave him an IF and a TOTY year card in FIFA22 but still downgrade him)EA logics

It also appears that EA Sports has made a mistake by assigning the wrong nationality to Lyon goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes.

One fan is vehemently against Sergio Ramos' 83 overall and feels that it doesn't do justice to the legendary defender.

McArthur, the real MC @CelliumsBurner @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats No matter what, 83 defending for ramos is a disgrace. He is one of the best defenders of all time and this is what you give him?

Ultimately for some fans, the ratings of PSG players seem quite familiar to trends in the past.

InfamousDemigod @InfamousDemigod @EASPORTSFIFA @Ligue1UberEats Looking at Kimpembe and the rest of the psg players...

While the ratings resemble numbers from last year, it will be interesting to see if Messi and company will be as effective in FIFA 23 as they were in last year's game.

